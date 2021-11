Do you prefer your Lasco Food Drink mixed or shaken?

The new weekly Lasco Food Drink Mix or Shake Recipe series is here to show you innovative ways to enjoy all your favorite flavours.

In this week’s video the series kicks off with the Lasco Food Drink creamy popsicles recipe, using the chocolate, vanilla, orange-pineapple and cherry-berry flavours.

For more recipes visit @LascoGoodness on Instagram.