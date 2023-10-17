Lasco/JCF Saluting Our Heroes Awards to honour 156 cops Loop Jamaica

The LASCO Chin Foundation and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) announced the six finalists for the Chairman’s Award, the highest honour of the LASCO/JCF Saluting Our Heroes Awards.

The awards ceremony, which will recognise 156 officers for their exemplary service and dedication to Jamaica and its communities, will take place on October 20, 2023 at the AC Hotel starting at 10am under the theme: “Observing excellence in People, Quality and Technology”.

The six finalists for the Chairman’s Award are: Woman Sergeant Allison Holness – Area 1, Corporal Lenworth Mott – Area 2, Constable Nickroy Neish – Area 3, Corporal Aljuray Mckenzie – Area 4, Woman Constable Jayann Raymond – Area 5, and Sergeant Florezel Thompson – Non-Geographic Division.

They were selected by a panel of judges led by SSP Christopher Phillips, Chairman of the LASCO/JCF Police Officer of the Year Awards Selection Committee. The finalists represent all geographical regions and operations under the JCF umbrella and have demonstrated exceptional performance, professionalism and community involvement.

The winner of the Chairman’s Award will receive a cash award of $150,000, along with a range of LASCO gift prizes. The first runner-up will receive a cash award of $100,000 and the second runner-up will receive a cash award of $75,000 and gift tokens courtesy of LASCO.

Charmine Shand, acting assistant commissioner of police and head of the JCF’s Community Safety and Security Branch, congratulated the finalists and all the nominees for their achievements.

“The LASCO/JCF Saluting Our Heroes Awards is a great opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our officers who go above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect our nation. These officers are role models for their peers and inspirations for their communities. I commend them for their outstanding contributions and thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the JCF,” she said.

Meanwhile, Professor Rosalea Hamilton, CEO of the LASCO Chin Foundation, expressed her appreciation for the partnership with the JCF and the support for the awards programme.

“The LASCO Chin Foundation is proud to be associated with the outstanding work of the Jamaica Constabulary Force for over 22 years. We believe that by recognising and rewarding excellence in policing, we can help to raise the morale of the members of the Constabulary and foster a positive relationship with the public.

“The LASCO/JCF Saluting Our Heroes Awards is one of our flagship programmes that aims to achieve this goal. We congratulate all the nominees and finalists for their achievements and look forward to celebrating them at the awards ceremony,” she said.

The LASCO/JCF Saluting Our Heroes Awards is part of the foundation’s focus on proactive social impact at various levels of education, national security, health and wellness, sports and environmental development within communities.