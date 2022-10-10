Lashings Hotel acquires beach club ahead of winter tourist season Loop Jamaica

Lashings Hotel in Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth has acquired a beach club as a permanent addition to its tourism operation.

The boutique resort took over the operations of the villa suites on the beach at Old Wharf in August 2020, but a recently bought the property — with ambitious plans to refurbish and extend it.

A new restaurant and bar opened on the site last month and the owner David Folb (Folby) has planted hundreds of trees and plants, giving the property a lush tropical feel.

Each of the rooms is being decorated and updated, with a rustic Caribbean coastal theme.

Lashings Beach Club will be for members and guests only, with direct access to a private pool and a sandy cove for swimming and cookouts by the beach.

“We are in the process of totally redesigning the beach club, to make it a VIP experience but at a fraction of the cost, you would expect to pay for such a beautiful location. Renovating the property will ultimately offer a high-end exclusive beach club feel,” Folby said.

“It’s very exciting to also now be able to offer our guests a restaurant and bar on this stunning spot, alongside our already well-established and popular treetop bar in the hills.

He added that anyone staying in local villas has an automatic Lashings membership so it means this is another tourist destination to eat out in Treasure Beach.

“The Beach Club has a whole new vibe now, it’s got the classic Treasure Beach relaxed and friendly atmosphere. I’m so pleased we have been able to complete it in time for the busy winter season, we are thrilled to now have a lovely spot for guests to chill in the day and relax with a few drinks in the evening. Being so close to the Caribbean Sea is just delightful, my family and I have moved nearby and are really enjoying all the fun and atmosphere that beach life brings. We are expecting to be really busy over the coming months.”

Formerly known as Marblue, the property was built by German architect and chef Axel Wichterich and was the winner of TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Award in 2019/20, having been in operation for more than 16 years.