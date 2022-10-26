Last call: Pink Run registration closes midnight Wednesday Loop Jamaica

The biggest pink event to grace the roadways of Jamaica every year is about to close registrations.

Jamaica Reach to Recovery (JR2R) is anticipating another successful event when the horns blow to start the run/walk at 6:30 am at the picturesque Hope Botanical Gardens on October 30.

With performances to close off the event from several top acts planned, participants have until midnight on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to complete their registrations for the exciting event.

The family fun run, as it’s dubbed this year, will not be staged as a competitive race; but will focus more on participants enjoying the event knowing that their participation will benefit the growing number of breast cancer survivors that rely on the JR2R for emotional, financial and psychological support.

Explaining the change in format for this year, Carolind Graham, Chairman of the JR2R cited that the pandemic challenged the planning team to think differently.

“After two years of COVID and a pause to the event, it was only fitting that the race was more of a family event in the hope that more Jamaicans will come out and join the cause while having fun together. We plan to paint Hope Gardens pink to build even more awareness around the cause,” she said.

The JR2R is the breast cancer support arm of the Jamaica Cancer Society, and they is responsible for raising funds to support their work with the survivors.

The five-kilometre run/walk, which takes place every October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, is the biggest fundraising event for the organisation.

As the number of survivors climbs each year, the JR2R solicits support from corporate entities to ensure that more Jamaicans have the lifesaving tests and treatments they need to win the fight against breast cancer.

This year, returning title sponsor, the Insurance Company of the West Indies (ICWI), is more than happy to carry on the tradition of leading the charge in this initiative.

Samantha Samuda, Vice President of Marketing, Distribution and Human Resources at the ICWI, shared that the company looks forward to supporting the initiative each year.

“Since we started partnering with Jamaica Reach to Recovery in 2015, our team at ICWI look forward to planning, promoting and volunteering at the Pink Run each year,” shares Samuda.

“With 43 of every 100,000 Jamaican women being diagnosed with breast cancer each year, the chances that someone we know will be diagnosed is high so we encourage all Jamaicans to get on board, register, donate and come run/walk for the cause, as someone we know may be the life we save,” said Samuda.

Once the online registration portal [www.pinkrunjm.com] closes, persons will still be able to make donations online or by visiting the Pink Run Secretariat upstairs Toyota Jamaica on Old Hope Road in Kingston.

For more information, organisations and individuals may contact the Pink Run Secretariat at 876-978-0375 or 876-517-0312 or via email at [email protected]

All proceeds from the initiative will be turned over to the JR2R to support its work with breast cancer survivors.

“Let’s run or walk to save lives,” Graham stated.