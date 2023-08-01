Last trading day of July sees Spur Tree and Blue Power leading gains Loop Jamaica

Spur Tree and Blue Power led gains on Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Spur Tree gained 15 per cent to close at $2.48, followed by Blue Power Group up 15 per cent to $2.90, and Pulse Investments up 13 per cent to $2.43.

The top declining stocks were Dolla Financial down 15 per cent to $2.42, JPS preference shares down 15 per cent to $52.02, and JMMB preference shares down 15 per cent to $1.94.

Market volume was led by Spur Tree, One on One Educational Services, and JFP Limited with 7.3 million units, 4.4 million units and 4.1 million units respectively.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,340.64 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 340,624.91 points and the volume traded amounted to 34,583,255 valued at $139,593,188.42.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 1,135.31 points (0.35 per cent) to close at 326,405.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,267,719 valued at $85,148,439.91.

The Junior Market Index declined by 30.73 points (0.79 per cent) to close at 3,940.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 24,315,536 valued at $54,444,748.51.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 5,102.37 points (1.42 per cent) to close at 365,189.04 points and the volume traded amounted to 10,117,440 valued at $84,250,645.89.

The JSE Select Index declined by 71.15 points (0.87 per cent) to close at 8,117.02 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,758,708 valued at $58,165,499.30.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.98 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 245.00 points and the volume traded amounted to 955,823 valued at $22,261.97.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 106 stocks of which 46 advanced, 48 declined and 12 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 34,583,255 units valued at $139,593,188.42.