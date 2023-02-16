Late Commish Lucius Thomas hailed as ‘remarkable’ man Loop Jamaica

Hailed as the police commissioner who defended rank-and-file officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Lucius Thomas was eulogised as a “remarkable” gentleman who lived an exemplary life as a public servant.

Scores of family members, retired and serving police officers, Government and Opposition officials and friends filled the Boulevard Baptist Church in St Andrew on Wednesday for the thanksgiving service of a man who served the Constabulary for over 38 years.

The St Ann-born Thomas joined the JCF in 1969. After rising throughout the ranks, he served two years and nine months as police commissioner, resigning in October 2007.

The service included several tributes being paid by family, colleagues, and friends.

In her remembrance, Police Inspector Kamar Powell, who is Thomas’ niece, said her uncle began his professional career as a teacher in St Ann.

But a day before his departure to then Mico Teacher’s College (now University) to embark on further studies, she said Thomas related a dream to a close female family member, where he saw written in the sky, ‘Lucius Thomas, Commissioner of Police.’

After he was told to follow his dream, Powell said Thomas took the police test and the rest was “history ordained”.

During his tenure, Thomas received 11 commendations and served in several police divisions and branches such as Trelawny, St James, Areas One, Three and Five, the marine division and the crime and security portfolio.

Powell said her uncle was known by many names, including ‘Sir T’, ‘LT’, ‘Uncle Lucius’, ‘Daddy’, and was a father of two sons, Neil and Damion – whom he both loved dearly -by his wife Sylvia.

“Uncle Lucius was a kind, humble, quiet, warm and compassionate person. The last person to start a conflict, he would be on the side of resolve. He would give away his last; whenever he could not help, he felt lost and helpless,” Powell stated.

“During his divine tenure as a police, he was labelled as the commissioner who walked with smiling and anticipating good gifts; known as the commissioner who refashioned women policing uniforms; (and was) labelled as the commissioner who defended the rank-and-file,” she added.

On the other hand, Powell said her uncle was known as a disciplinarian, who “waved his finger warningly, spoke firmly and seriously, or gave the silent treatment.”

She added that “Lucius Thomas you served the nation Jamaica and the international platform with pride, integrity, dignity, which cannot be denied…

“We salute you Uncle Lucius!” she said to loud cheers from those gathered at the service.

Current Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, in his tribute, praised Thomas for his genuine commitment to improving the quality of life to members of the force, as well as his commitment to the safety of the Jamaican people.

In offering condolences to the grieving family members, Anderson lauded them for sharing “this remarkable person” with the Constabulary and Jamaica.

“I would add that he was blessed… in many ways. He was blessed with a large family, with many siblings, people he could share his life with,” he said.

“The other thing is that he had a lot of respect for the people around him. He was a true gentleman… One thing that was clear, he had a passion for service, and he gave all of his working life to service and the JCF,” stated Anderson.

Chairman of the Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, said Thomas reminded him that he “should not yield in the face of adversity” as he (James) continues to fight for the social and economic protection of members of the Constabulary Force.

In noting the current salary negotiations between rank-and-file officers and the Government has its challenges, James said the retired police commissioner urged him to “not accede to be bullied, and I must stand tall.”

He added that “The other thing he has asked me to do is to ensure that members of the Constabulary Force are given that ability to be protected, and they should be afforded the opportunity of being able to obtain a licensed firearm, in the protection of their own lives and their families.

“… And for that, I do pledge to uphold that charge and I will not relent,” James declared.

Like other JCF speakers, James thanked Thomas’ family for “loaning” him to the JCF, so that they could have had “a father, a mentor, and a great philosopher”.

In his tribute, Senior Superintendent Wayne Cameron, chairman of the Police Officers’ Association (POA), hailed his former boss as a “true and humble gentleman, whose generosity expands far beyond anyone’s expectations”.

According to Cameron, Thomas’ interpersonal skills were unlike any other, and because of those traits, he commanded the respect of several persons.

“Many of us in the JCF quickly drew the conclusion that he was the epitome of a good human being…,” stated Cameron.

In quoting one senior member of the force, who he said would remain nameless, the senior cop said: “Lucious Thomas was mi daddy.”

Continuing the quote, Cameron said: “When Lucious Thomas was commissioner, rank-and-file members went to his office in droves seeking audience, because he was the only commissioner that maintained an open door policy.”

After his retirement as police commissioner, Thomas ventured into politics, though not officially nominated as a People’s National Party (PNP) candidate for the December 2011 General Election after working on the ground in North West St Ann.

He decided not to contest the seat in July 2011, due to concerns about his health at the time.

Former PNP councillor for the Brown’s Town Division in North West St Ann, Delroy Redway, recalled that Thomas campaigned “effectively” and “efficiently” for the party in the seat before his resignation.

Still, Redway said the former cop continued to support the PNP’s campaign, ensuring victory for the eventual candidate, Dr Dayton Campbell.

“His (Thomas’) hard work, impeccable integrity, sound values and attitude will serve as beacon of hope for Jamaica, land we love,” he stated, adding that the retired lawman was a “remarkable man”.

Among the dignitaries in attendance at the thanksgiving service were: Zavia Mayne, State Minister in the National Security Ministry, who represented the Government; Member of Parliament (MP) for South St Catherine, Fitz Jackson, who represented Opposition Leader Mark Golding; and Homer Davis, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with responsibility for OPM West.

PNP Chairman Angela Brown-Burke and the party’s General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell were also in attendance.

Former police commissioners Dr Carl Williams, Owen Ellington and George Quallo, along with current head of the JCF’s crime and security portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, were among the scores of retired and current JCF members present to pay their final respects to the former police chief.