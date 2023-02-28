Latto Disappointed About Past Nicki Minaj Beef

Rapper Latto is reflecting on the surprise feud with Nicki Minaj that saw the artists going at each other on Twitter and trading insults.

In a new interview with Billboard, Latto says she was disappointed with how the incident played out as she moved from being a fan to a ‘rival’ with the Queen of rap.

“It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect,” she began. “I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light. It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing,” she continued.

The argument stemmed from Nicki Minaj making a comparison between her song “Super Freaky Girl” and Latto’s “Big Energy” after the former was removed from the rap category by the Grammy nominations committee and placed in the Pop category while Latto’s song remained.

Many felt that Nicki Minaj was shading Latto, and the “Lottery” artist responded to Minaj, which led to fans stoking their beef, and both erupted with insults disrespecting each other.

Latto had tweeted, “it’s still giving coke,” which many felt was directed to Minaj.

Latto also said that Minaj using her song as an example was shady to her since their last conversation did not end on good terms.

“[You] being funny bringing me up to defend [you’re] case knowing our last convo didn’t end on good terms. literally told me I’m not ‘flourishing’ and no one cares about my ‘little song’ [on the phone] lol @NICKIMINAJ,” Latto had tweeted.

Latto also shared a recorded conversation between her and Minaj after she reached out to clear the air.

Minaj also insulted Latto’s Caucasian heritage calling her a “Karen.”

“This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” Nicki tweeted. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday wher Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair…but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”

Fans also fanned the flames as they dug up old videos of Latto talking about how Minaj inspired her, although she never denied it.

In the meantime, Latto also spoke about getting support from other rappers who helped pave the way before her and how she pays it forward and doesn’t charge female rappers for a verse.

“Real recognize real,” she said and noted that she’s a “girl’s girl” who “utilizes [her] power in uplifting others,” and this means not charging upcoming rappers for features.