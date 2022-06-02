Latto Shares Why She’s “happy in love” With Boyfriend 21 Savage

Latto is again showing off how her man goes all out to spoil her as she boasts that she is happy in love.

The “Big Energy” rapper on Wednesday shared a video showing off the many ways her man spoils her with lavish gifts.

“I can’t stop making music about my man I’m too happy in love,” the rapper captioned a video.

In the video, Latto shows the moment she received on her 23rd birthday a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Latto first shared a video of her getting the aqua-colored car on her last birthday, as well as the pink Richard Mille watch she received.

The video also included her Corvette Stingray, painted in hot pink. There were also pink fireworks, her fabulous birthday décor, and more.

Meanwhile, Latto has still not shared who her mystery man but for a while now, there have been speculations that she and 21 Savage are dating even though they have both denied it.

Early last year, fans felt that 21 Savage unintentionally confirmed his and Latto’s relationship after sharing a photo of her bare face without makeup and praising her looks.

Latto

“No makeup,” he said on the photo, which he quickly deleted. “Dam u fine, it’s only 1 way I can come bout you twin”, he said about the image of Latto.

The couple also appeared to be in the same location in Puerto Rico for her 22nd birthday a year prior, but there was nothing concrete to prove they were involved. Their similar backgrounds posted on their Instagram accounts did not escape scrutiny by curious followers.

As for Latto, this is not the first time she is boasting about her man. Weeks ago, she shared an emotional moment with her boyfriend after her ‘777’ album was released.

The rapper had shared the cute exchanges about how supportive the unnamed boyfriend was. However, the sweet moment was clouded by a salty follower who called her boyfriend’s actions the bare minimum.

Latto was quick to check the follower as she pointed out the things she loved about her boyfriend.

“What’s bare minimum?” she retorted to the Twitter user. “The Lamborghini he bought? The pink corvette? The pink Richard Mill? 1 of my 20 birkins? Aint nun bare minimum bout my love life babe. Not to mention I GET THE D**K TO MYSELF,” she said.

She added, “but it’s his emotional support that do it for me! U hating from outside the club”.