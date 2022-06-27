Latto Tearfully Accepts BET Award For Best New Artist, Brings Out Mariah Carey

Latto gets emotional after winning her first award for Best New Artist at the BET Awards on Sunday night.

The “Big Energy” artist was emotional as she delivered a wholesome speech where she not only shot down the recent Roe v Wade ruling, but she spoke about winning her first award.

“I said I wasn’t gon cry,” Latto began as she wiped tears from her eyes.

“It’s giving boss b**ch, thank you, God, thank you, mom, I know you watching, thank you to my team…. it’s giving pro-choice. It’s never giving a man policing my body,” she said.

Latto also shouted out her mystery guy and shared how grateful she was for being honored with her first award.

“Hey baby, I know you watching too, thank you for everything you do for me,” she said while thanking her boyfriend, rumored to be 21 Savage. “I said I wasn’t gone y’all. I’m so grateful if you know me if you know me and my story, it’s been a long time coming. I’m so appreciative, my first award and it’s my first award by Black Entertainment Television, period!” she said before adding, “shout out to all the other artists in the category y’all deserve it just as me.”

Latto also delivered a superb performance that is sure to be added to the history books of BET as she performed her hit singles “It’s Givin’” and “Big Energy.”

In her skin-tight all-black and gold embellished jumpsuit, the 24-year-old Atlanta rapper delivered her hit song and even brought out the Diva herself, Mariah Carey, and Wu-Tang’s Old Dirty Bastard’s son, Young Dirty Bastard.

Both artists performed original verses from the 1995 “Fantasy” and received a standing ovation from fans to “Big Energy,” which is Latto’s first No. 1 hit on Billboard’s Hot 100 R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Latto also gave the legendary singer her flowers as the two shared a sweet moment on stage, with Mariah Carey ending her set with her signature alto sound.

Latto edges out fellow artists Muni Long, Baby Keem, Benny the Butcher, Tems, and Yung Bleu for the Best New Artist award.