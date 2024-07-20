Lauryn Hill, YG Marley thrill Reggae Sumfest patrons

Patrons inside the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay, St James, were in for a surprise on night one of Reggae Sumfest as American rapper and singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill joined her son YG Marley on stage.

And, judging by the vuvuzelas and screams heard inside the venue, patrons welcomed her addition to the line-up and were definitely not disappointed

YG Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, was billed for the first night of the two-night festival. However, patrons were probably not expecting to get a Lauryn Hill, plus ‘Born Fighter’ dancehall artiste Jahshii as well.

But, if patrons were paying attention when he walked on stage puffing away on an oversized ‘spliff’, they would’ve picked up on the fact that YG Marley meant business. And, deliver he did!

With a set that ran for 50 minutes, when the young Marley belted his hit ‘Praise Jah in the Moonlight’, it was obvious the song is a fan favourite and patrons sang along with him word for word.

Definitely a performance to remember.With several acts still to come on night one, Reggae Sumfest is off to a great start.