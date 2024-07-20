Lauryn Hill, YG Marley thrill Reggae Sumfest patrons

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Lauryn Hill, YG Marley thrill Reggae Sumfest patrons
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Nickisha Pryce sets new national 400m record, world lead in London

Two gunmen fatally shot, cop injured in St Catherine shootout

JPS customers told to expect estimated bills for June to July period

300 summer workers to join Hurricane Beryl damage assessment team – PM

USA thrash Jamaica 9-0 at Concacaf U-20 Championship

Fred The Great ready for another victory lap at Caymanas Park

Lauryn Hill, YG Marley thrill Reggae Sumfest patrons

St Catherine North police looking for 5 men re Spanish Town killing

Elevate your cocktail experience at J’ca Rum festival

Magnum Xplosion Summerstage to celebrate ‘Generations of Dancehall’

Saturday Jul 20

31°C
Entertainment
Anika Richards

8 hrs ago

A combo image of Jahshii, Lauryn Hill and YG Marley. The two joined YG Marley on stage during his set at Reggae Sumfest on night one of the festival. (Photos: Ramon Thompson)

Patrons inside the Catherine Hall Entertainment Complex in Montego Bay, St James, were in for a surprise on night one of Reggae Sumfest as American rapper and singer-songwriter Lauryn Hill joined her son YG Marley on stage.

And, judging by the vuvuzelas and screams heard inside the venue, patrons welcomed her addition to the line-up and were definitely not disappointed 

YG Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, was billed for the first night of the two-night festival. However, patrons were probably not expecting to get a Lauryn Hill, plus ‘Born Fighter’ dancehall artiste Jahshii as well.

But, if patrons were paying attention when he walked on stage puffing away on an oversized ‘spliff’, they would’ve picked up on the fact that YG Marley meant business. And, deliver he did!

With a set that ran for 50 minutes, when the young Marley belted his hit ‘Praise Jah in the Moonlight’, it was obvious the song is a fan favourite and patrons sang along with him word for word.

Definitely a performance to remember.With several acts still to come on night one, Reggae Sumfest is off to a great start.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Nickisha Pryce sets new national 400m record, world lead in London

Jamaica News

Two gunmen fatally shot, cop injured in St Catherine shootout

Jamaica News

JPS customers told to expect estimated bills for June to July period

More From

Jamaica News

Security guard allegedly held with illegal gun, ammo in business place

Thirty-four-year-old Ricardo Sterling, otherwise called ‘Tin’, a security guard of Top Goshen in Brown’s Town, St Ann, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possessi

Sport

USA thrash Jamaica 9-0 at Concacaf U-20 Championship

See also

Jamaica’s young Reggae Boyz faced a harsh start at the 2024 Concacaf Men’s Under-20 Championship in Mexico, enduring a 9-0 defeat by defending champions, the United States on Friday night.
The Jam

Paris Charge

Shanieka Ricketts, Josh Kirlew named Jamaica’s flag bearers for Paris

Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts and British-based swimmer Josh Kirlew will be Jamaica’s flag bearers at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begins later this month.
The announcem

Jamaica News

Some ups and downs of tourism locally since Hurricane Beryl

President of the Jamaica Association of Villas and Apartments (JAVA), Vana Taylor, is hopeful for a swift return to normalcy among the association’s membership in view of some cancellations of booking

Jamaica News

Increase in mosquitoes across island since hurricane- MOHW

Vector control activities increased

Paris Charge

Fraser-Pryce, Knight-Wisdom named captains of Paris Olympic team

Sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and diver Yona Knight-Wisdom have been named captains of Team Jamaica for the Paris Olympics; the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) announced on Friday.
Fraser-Pryc

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols