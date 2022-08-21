Lavaido wants to ‘Love You Right’ Loop Jamaica

Jamaican born Cayman-based dancehall artiste, Lavaido, is excited about his newest collaboration with fellow upcoming female artiste, Renay Music. The track called ‘Love You Right’ is Lavaido’s first official release as a recording singjay, and already he has been getting positive feedback.

Considered a rarity, Lavaido believes that love song collaborations in dancehall are necessary to preserve relationships. Unlike other genres, however, few songs are released by dancehall acts talking about true love and not only sex. This idea was said to have been the chief inspiration when penning the lyrics to Love You Right, co-produced by Primetime and Unstoppable Music labels.

“It’s definitely a nice dancehall song with meaning that both men and women can relate to. It’s a stay together forever relationship vibe and fits into all occasions, even weddings,” Lavaido indicated.

The artiste also said it is a bit harder to excel as a new dancehall artiste while based in Grand Cayman, but believes real quality songs will transcend any geographical boundary.

“Cayman is not really a place that is known to break out new dancehall artistes, especially with such few local events. But the world is a super small space now digitally, so real music fans will get to enjoy dancehall music from all over the world,” Lavaido added

Visuals for Love You Right are being finalised and should be shot in Jamaica this fall.