Lavish luncheon and prizes: Sandals celebrates Jamaican teachers Loop Jamaica

Teachers’ Day is celebrated to honour educators for their dedication to education.

Sandals Resorts organised a grand celebration for over 450 teachers from 63 schools across Jamaica, marking the occasion on May 10.

The teachers were treated to luxurious luncheons featuring local delicacies, enjoyed beach activities for health and wellness, and were entertained with various performances. They also had the opportunity to win prizes, including all-inclusive weekend stays for two at any participating Sandals resort in Jamaica.

Teachers from St Ann and St Mary were hosted by the Ochi region, where they participated in a Health and Wellness Teachers’ Day Extravaganza at Pearly Beach in St Ann. The event was organised with the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) and the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA). Teachers received medical services such as HIV/syphilis testing, pap smears, general checkups, vaccinations, and health screenings.

They also enjoyed beach Olympics and entertainment, winning passes to attractions like Dunn’s River Falls and Green Grotto Caves. Additionally, four weekends for two at Sandals were awarded.

In the Montego Bay region, educators praised Sandals Resorts for their deluxe luncheon and exceptional care. The teachers received gifts, tokens, and day passes. Dr Anthony Taylor, an award-winning educator and Principal of St Mary’s Preparatory School delivered an inspiring speech.

Jacqueline McLeod-Richards, a veteran teacher from Innswood High School, expressed her admiration for Sandals Montego Bay, noting the resort’s excellent service, food, entertainment, and staff. She was hopeful and excited about future Teachers’ Day celebrations.

Teachers hosted by Sandals and Beaches Negril enjoyed a festive afternoon with dancing, gourmet dining, and live music. Helen Clarke, principal of the Happy Hearts Early Childhood Institute, expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown to teachers, emphasizing the importance of their role in shaping children’s lives. Each teacher at the luncheon received a unique token.

At Sandals South Coast, teachers in the western region indulged in an ? la carte luncheon at Eleanor’s restaurant, enjoying the resort’s culinary delights. They also participated in engaging activities and had the chance to win exciting prizes.

Shermonique Campbell from Kings Primary School in Westmoreland was thrilled to be one of the winners, receiving a weekend vacation for two. Campbell expressed her gratitude for the unique experience and the support shown by Sandals South Coast.

In total, 10 two-night/three-day stays for two were awarded, creating excitement among teachers about the possibility of returning to a Sandals resort with their loved ones.