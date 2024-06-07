Lawsuit looms between Golding, Heroy Clarke over ‘WhatsApp statements’ Loop Jamaica

A potential legal battle is brewing between Opposition Leader Mark Golding and Deputy House Speaker Heroy Clarke if the latter fails to apologise for comments he reportedly made about Golding’s wife, Sandra, and their relationship.

In a letter addressed to Clarke, dated June 7, 2024, from Golding’s legal team, it was said that the reported defamatory remarks were made in a WhatsApp group with over 300 members.

“Those statements comprised utterly false statements as to the age of his wife and the origin of their relationship…,” said the attorneys in the letter that has been seen by Loop News.

The comments also purportedly suggested that the People’s National Party (PNP) President committed a criminal offence, according to the attorneys.

They further claimed that Clarke’s statements have caused significant harm to Golding’s reputation and character, including damaging his standing in public life.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding

In the letter to Clarke, Golding’s lawyers at Hart Muirhead Fatta further stated that, “Your statements have disparaged Mr Golding in his character and reputation as Leader of the Opposition, a former minister in the Government of Jamaica, an attorney-at-law, an investment banker, and as a businessman, and have severely injured and damaged him in his credit and business, and have brought him into public scandal, odium and contempt, thereby causing considerable distress and embarrassment to him.”

Golding’s legal team is demanding a written apology in a nationally circulated newspaper “in a form and substance and with prominence acceptable to Mr Golding,” and compensation for damages for defamation.

They have also requested that Clarke confirm in writing that he will not make ‘any further defamatory statements’ about Golding.

Clarke, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for St James Central, has until Monday, June 10 to comply with the demands before legal action is taken, the letter from the law firm stated.

If Clarke fails to comply with the directives, the attorneys said “we hold instructions to bring proceedings against you in court for appropriate remedies, including damages, injunctive relief and costs.”

Clarke is yet to publicly respond to the letter and the allegations contained therein.