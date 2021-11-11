Lawsuits coming against families that abandon relatives in hospitals | Loop Jamaica

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has served notice that the ministry intends, as of January 2022, to begin the process of filing civil suits against the families of persons who have abandoned their relatives in public health facilities.

These so-called social cases at one time were occupying nearly 300 hospital beds or five per cent of the available spaces in the public health system, said Tufton. He was speaking on Wednesday in a ministerial statement in the House of Representatives.

“Given that they use beds, they reduce significantly the turnover rate and ultimately contribute to the overcrowding in hospitals,” said Tufton. He noted that some of these persons have been living in hospitals for as long as seven years.

Tufton explained that social cases are persons who have been discharged from hospitals, but have not been received by relatives. He said that in many cases these persons may have mobility challenges or may be otherwise incapacitated, in many cases due to mental challenges.

“Given the health system’s moral duty to care, we are unable to complete the discharge process, and these individuals are left in the care of the (public) health system,” the minister indicated.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need for bed spaces in hospitals further underscored the importance of removing social cases from the health facilities.

He stated that in this regard, 40 bed spaces were created at the Golden Age Home in Kingston and at the May Pen Infirmary in Clarendon to facilitate the transfer of 36 social cases. This enabled the provision of the freed up spaces to persons requiring medical attention for COVID-19, and was done at a cost of $50 million.

In addition, Tufton said the Health Ministry has continued its thrust to improve the capabilities of social workers through training and the identification of alternative strategies and methodologies for the management of social cases.

Presently, there are 174 social cases in hospitals locally.

“We remain resolute in our efforts at removing social cases from hospitals, and have begun the process of pursuing legal action against families who have abandoned their relatives in hospitals and are utilising the resources of these persons that could be channelled into their care and protection,” the minister remarked.

“It is unfair for people who need hospital beds and cannot get one because others live there. We must show compassion to those who have no alternative, but that compassion must not extend to those who have their (the social case individuals’) possessions and leave their relatives to the state,” he added.

Tufton told the House that families which are able to support the care and treatment of the social cases but have refused to take on the responsibility, have already been identified.

“We know of cases of persons who are receiving pensions from overseas but relatives have refused to use these funds to support their relatives in hospital.

“We know of instances where persons have been abandoned in hospital and relatives have rented their property and refused to use these resources to care for the owners of the property. We intend to address the matter directly with some of these individual family members. We will dialogue first, but if necessary, will take action,” Tufton stated.

He also said it has been the practice of some Jamaican families during the Christmas period, to abandon their relatives in hospital.

“This practice is usually done for the aged and infirmed, (and) it exacerbates the problems of overcrowding in hospital, as it is also the time of year when we see more admissions,” said the minister.