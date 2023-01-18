Lawyer for ex-SSL employee livid at document in public domain Loop Jamaica

Attorney-at-law Tamika Harris, who is representing an ex-employee of Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), the investment firm now at the centre of a massive fraud investigation, is livid that a document with sensitive information about her client was released to the public.

The document in question is purported to be a statement from Harris’ client that was given on January 7, 2023, detailing the names of people and how the former SSL employee allegedly”borrowed” funds from the accounts of these individuals.

The funds were listed in both Jamaican and US currencies.

The document, which is being circulated, also outlined the means allegedly used to withdraw monies from the accounts of clients and how much was reportedly “borrowed” without their consent.

The purported statement didn’t, however, mention retired athlete Usain Bolt, who is one of the individuals suspected to have been fleeced in the massive fraud that is now being probed by the Financial Investigations Division and the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Fraud Squad.

Loop News reached out to Harris, who is listed as the attorney for the former employee, to verify the authenticity of the document and for comment.

“I won’t comment on the document. I won’t confirm or deny anything,” she told Loop News on Tuesday evening.”

Harris said the document being circulated has people’s personal information that should not be in the public domain, as it places individuals’ safety at risk.

When asked if she knew how the document got released she said she did not.

“I’m upset about it and that is all I’m going say,” she said.