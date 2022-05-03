Lawyer says cop witness ‘clueless’ about evidence in ‘Clans’ trial | Loop Jamaica

A defence attorney on Tuesday chastised a police corporal, suggesting that he was “clueless” in relation to evidence he was presenting on data of secretly recorded conversations of alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

Attorney Lloyd McFarlane, who represents the reputed leader of the gang, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, made the assessment during the trial in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

A total of 33 people, including Bryan, have been on trial since September last year for a raft of criminal offences, including murder.

The police corporal, a certified digital forensic expert, testified Monday that the data on the three cell phones used by a former gangster-turned-state witness to record the alleged gangsters was not altered or tampered with.

However, the witness — assigned to the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) — was unable to detail how some of the data on the cell phones were generated.

Further, he could not tell the court whether the recording software installed on the phones was downloaded by the manufacturer or the user of the device.

Last year, the prosecution’s main witness had testified that he had downloaded the application to record the calls of his colleagues.

During his testimony on Tuesday, the policeman could not identify which calls were outgoing or incoming to the mobile device.

At this juncture, McFarlane interjected. “This witness is presenting evidence on things he seems clueless about,” the attorney charged.

Despite the outburst, the witness continued his testimony.

On Monday, the cop told prosecutors that he analysed the data from the cell phones using specialised software, commencing in February of this year, and stored the relevant information on a flash drive.

The analysis was completed in March.

The witness said that based on his analysis, there were no changes to the data on the cell phones, resulting in the data being credible and in accordance with the Evidence Amendment Act.

The officer concluded his evidence on Tuesday, paving the way for evidence from representatives of the island’s two telecommunications providers in the coming days.

The 33 accused are being tried under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.