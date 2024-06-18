Lawyer says Vybz Kartel anxious as he awaits court’s ruling Loop Jamaica

Entertainer Vybz Kartel is said by his attorney to be anxious about the outcome of the bid to have the Court of Appeal free him and his three co-accused Andre St John, Kahira Jones, and Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell

Isat Buchanan made the disclosure while responding to a question from Loop News shortly after the appellate court reserved judgement in the matter on Monday.

The court is expected to make a ruling before the end of the current term, which ends in July.

“The client is anxious,” Buchanan said. “There isn’t much you can tell a man who wants to get out of jail as to why it is being delayed…”

On the other hand, Buchanan said he himself remains confident as it relates to the possible outcome of the case.

“I’m always confident, it is God and time,” he said in response to another journalist.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, along with St John, Jones, and Campbell were charged with the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams in 2011 and convicted in 2014. However, they had their convictions quashed by the Privy Council in March this year, and the matter sent back to the Court of Appeal for it to decide whether they should be retried.

The appellate court started hearing arguments on the substantive matter two Tuesdays ago, with the appellants arguing against the granting of a retrial.

The prosecution and the defence teams wrapped last Tuesday, and now await the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

