Le Champ Brunch, truly all-inclusive! Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Le Champ Brunch, truly all-inclusive! Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Entrepreneur Kevin Frith inspires students at alma mater, Dunoon Tech

WATCH: Security guards protest proposed contracts at Labour Ministry

Golding mum on ‘issues’ PNP MP has in NW St Catherine, but…

Taxi operator, passenger killed in daylight gun attack in Spanish Town

Lynk Cup quarterfinal round kicks off with innovative incentives

East Kingston residents want more social programmes

Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

Le Champ Brunch, truly all-inclusive!

Don Gittens replaces Audrey Hinchcliffe as Manpower Maintenance CEO

Elderly tyre man dies after being mowed down by two cars in St Bess

Thursday Apr 06

24?C
Entertainment
Kadeem Rodgers

7 hrs ago

Le Champ Brunch

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Months of planning climaxed on Sunday as the Le Champ Brunch, an all-white, all-inclusive affair took off in Kingston, Jamaica.

The concept, the brainchild of Le Champ Cosmetics Founder Shanique Ellington, creator of the Jamaican vegan make-up brand, was what patrons needed for a Sunday well spent.

The Galleria Events crew chose white roses and chrome gold finishes to accentuate the all-white d?cor. Chaise lounges, transparent bistro tables and two-seater white leather sofas were appointed to the garden area.

There, patrons sipped Vodka-infused Sparkling Ice cocktails, and ate savoury bits from the Great House Caterers team had a timely flow of hors d’oeuvres ready.

The expectations were high, Ellington and her team promoted a grand affair, and, for the most part, expectations were exceeded.

While there were some significant hiccups – an extremely late start time which ultimately affected the flow of the guided experience – some patrons believed the timing was perfect “Jamaicans don’t know the time, so starting later was smart”.

Other patrons were steadfast and committed to having a good time. So, when Ellington moved to the grande entrance, there was a collective knowing that it’s go time.

As she walked through the Luc Belaire Champagne aisle, Ellington introduced her sponsors which included CPJ, Massy Distribution, Galeria Events, Kadian Nicely Exclusive and Le Champ Cosmetics. Le Champ Brunch is a Yard Mas Carnival-endorsed event.

And by the time patrons bore through the white sheet veil, they were met by a flower duet with Dayna Palmer and Gabrielle Clarke, and a classical dancer Ashley Bromfield.

Le Champ Brunch was reminiscent of, dare we say, Le Diner en Blanc, sans complimentary make-up touches at the Le Champ Cosmetics glam station.

Before sunset – glam, brunch, and libations aside – patrons were ready to have le time of their lives.

Fireworks, music and entertainment by deejays King Taj, DJ Ritchie Ras and DJ Mario, merged soca and dancehall, harmoniously.

It was quite the affair, Loop Lens takes you to the gardens!

[email protected]

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Entrepreneur Kevin Frith inspires students at alma mater, Dunoon Tech

Jamaica News

WATCH: Security guards protest proposed contracts at Labour Ministry

Jamaica News

Golding mum on ‘issues’ PNP MP has in NW St Catherine, but…

More From

Sport

3 athletes withdraw from Jamaica’s team to Carifta Games

See also

Injuries have forced the withdrawal of three athletes from Jamaica’s 81-member team that is scheduled to depart the island on Thursday for the 50th staging of the CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas.

Jamaica News

‘Gunman’ posing as passenger shot by cops on Maxfield Avenue

A man travelling in a taxi was shot by police during a reported confrontation on Maxfield Avenue, Kingston yesterday.
An illegal firearm was seized after the incident.
Reports from the head of t

Jamaica News

Winning $542.5-million Super Lotto ticket bought in Clarendon

One lucky person who purchased a ticket in Clarendon has won the largest Super Lotto jackpot in history.
The player, having won the historic amount of $542.5 million, purchased the ticket at True F

Jamaica News

Clarendon teen charged with ‘misbehaving’ uncle’s murder

Nineteen-year-old Christopher Walker, otherwise called ‘Ryan’ and ‘Time Boss’, of Mitchell Town main road in Clarendon, has been charged with murder following an incident in his community on Thursday,

Jamaica News

Elderly tyre man dies after being mowed down by two cars in St Bess

The St Elizabeth police is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was reportedly hit by two motorcars on the White Hall main road in the parish on Wednesday, April 5.
The dece

Business

Don Gittens replaces Audrey Hinchcliffe as Manpower Maintenance CEO

Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe, the founder of Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited, has announced the appointment of Don Gittens as the company’s new CEO.
Gittens is a seasoned management profess

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols