Le Champ Brunch, truly all-inclusive! Loop Jamaica

Months of planning climaxed on Sunday as the Le Champ Brunch, an all-white, all-inclusive affair took off in Kingston, Jamaica.

The concept, the brainchild of Le Champ Cosmetics Founder Shanique Ellington, creator of the Jamaican vegan make-up brand, was what patrons needed for a Sunday well spent.

The Galleria Events crew chose white roses and chrome gold finishes to accentuate the all-white d?cor. Chaise lounges, transparent bistro tables and two-seater white leather sofas were appointed to the garden area.

There, patrons sipped Vodka-infused Sparkling Ice cocktails, and ate savoury bits from the Great House Caterers team had a timely flow of hors d’oeuvres ready.

The expectations were high, Ellington and her team promoted a grand affair, and, for the most part, expectations were exceeded.

While there were some significant hiccups – an extremely late start time which ultimately affected the flow of the guided experience – some patrons believed the timing was perfect “Jamaicans don’t know the time, so starting later was smart”.

Other patrons were steadfast and committed to having a good time. So, when Ellington moved to the grande entrance, there was a collective knowing that it’s go time.

As she walked through the Luc Belaire Champagne aisle, Ellington introduced her sponsors which included CPJ, Massy Distribution, Galeria Events, Kadian Nicely Exclusive and Le Champ Cosmetics. Le Champ Brunch is a Yard Mas Carnival-endorsed event.

And by the time patrons bore through the white sheet veil, they were met by a flower duet with Dayna Palmer and Gabrielle Clarke, and a classical dancer Ashley Bromfield.

Le Champ Brunch was reminiscent of, dare we say, Le Diner en Blanc, sans complimentary make-up touches at the Le Champ Cosmetics glam station.

Before sunset – glam, brunch, and libations aside – patrons were ready to have le time of their lives.

Fireworks, music and entertainment by deejays King Taj, DJ Ritchie Ras and DJ Mario, merged soca and dancehall, harmoniously.

It was quite the affair, Loop Lens takes you to the gardens!

