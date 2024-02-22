Leader vs leader: ‘Even push’ by JLP, PNP in high-stakes local poll Loop Jamaica

Local government election “normally goes by with a mere whimper”, but not this time, says Professor of Culture, Gender and Society at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Donna Hope.

Pointing out that the local election set to take place on February 26 is a high-stakes event, the public commentator said campaigning by the two main political parties—the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP)—has taken on the air of a general election.

She said campaigning has risen to fever pitch.

“Everybody out there campaigning general election style; I have never seen it like this. And then they’re having all of their campaign moments in the different locations in the parishes, and the party stalwarts, including the leaders at the top [Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding] are there, everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Hope said while speaking to Loop News.

She also noted that the advertising via public, traditional media features general election-type ads, “not to mention social media”.

“It’s high stakes; both parties are looking for a mandate that will take them into the general election, and it’s almost like there is an even push right now going towards the election,” said The UWI professor.

Professor Donna Hope (Fie photo)

Before Monday’s election, which was to have been held in November 2020 but was postponed several times, Jamaicans last voted for their local representatives in 2016. Hope said both parties are jockeying to make this one a referendum on the other.

“What the norm had been before is that the party in Opposition tended to get more local government seats, creating a balance of sorts, but it has been shifting all over the place recently, and this one is being treated like a general election, but also as a referendum going towards the general election that is constitutionally due by next year,” she said.

“Both parties are clearly aware of what’s at stake, and I get the impression that what is coming out of this local government election, whatever the results are next week Monday night, it will signal to the voting population, even people who have not yet got together their voting documentation for 2025, the kind of way in which the minds of the Jamaican people are headed – which party they will be favouring,” Hope added.

The public commentator noted that the JLP has been steadily losing ground in public opinion polls.

“Even though they are still slightly ahead, the rate of the decrease signals some level of disaffection among the population,” said Hope.

She pointed out that when a party is in power for two terms or more, the public usually starts to get disaffected.

“It’s a normal type of response,” she said.

At the same time, Hope said the Opposition is trying to get some kind of referendum going into the general election, “because the leader [Mark Golding] still has not captured the kind of overwhelming support from the public”.

She said this could prove crucial, as Jamaicans tend to personalise their leaders “so it’s really leader versus leader, everything else kind of fall flat on the ground”.

Hope highlighted that there has been a whole marketing effort around Golding, with him being presented as a family man—a great husband, a great parent, a good person—“that kind of integrity type of profile, they’ve been pushing that a lot”.

And she said it appears that supporters of the PNP, the party which election observers say has the larger support base, are concerned their party could be in the political wilderness for another parliamentary period, “and so they’re coming back on stream for this local government election to signal their own continued support of the party.

“I get the impression that there have been some attempts within the party to try and reunify the fragmented streams that the party had been carrying over the last couple general elections,” Hope added.

The professor said that even people who are not overwhelmed by the current leader are out campaigning.

“Everybody is out there. Lisa Hanna is out there campaigning,” she said.

Hanna has had a fragmented relationship with her own councillors in St Ann South Eastern and has indicated that she would not be available to represent the PNP in the next general election but has been campaigning hard, on behalf of the party.

“What I find intriguing about the People’s National Party is the willingness of its supporters and members to put aside a lot of the differences that they usually have, to go out and campaign, some supporters even travel from overseas for this,” said Hope.

As to which party will be in control of the majority of the municipal corporations on the night of February 26, Professor Hope said: “I think it’s going to be a surprise for many people”.