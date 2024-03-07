Leadership of women the focus of Int’l Women’s Day Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Leadership of women the focus of Int’l Women’s Day Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

PR consultant and journalist Marcia Erskine has died

Jamaica’s export earnings up 16.9% over 10 months

Jamaica on track to exceed emission reduction target

JN Fund Managers successfully executes $900m bond raise for FosRich

Chelsea announce $114.8m losses in first year under new owners

Cops raid house in St Andrew; firearm found hidden in dresser

Wizards tie franchise mark with 16th straight loss against Magic

Leoda Bradshaw requested photo of murdered child, mom – prosecutors

Body man booked after ‘3-gun find – including a rifle – at his home’

Miss Kitty and hubby welcome baby girl

Thursday Mar 07

30°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Principal Director of the Bureau of Gender Affairs, Sharon Coburn Robinson, speaking at the International Women’s Day (IWD) commemorative church service at the Gregory Park Baptist Church in St Catherine. (Photo: JIS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The importance of investing in the leadership of women and girls is the focus of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). Celebrated each year on March 8, IWD has been observed by countries globally since the early 1900s.

The local theme for IWD is ‘Investing in Women and Girls in Leadership to Accelerate Gender Equality, Equity and Socio-economic Empowerment’. Speaking at the IWD commemorative church service on Sunday last at the Gregory Park Baptist Church in St Catherine, Principal Director, Bureau of Gender Affairs, Sharon Coburn Robinson, said that IWD provides a golden opportunity for the world to acknowledge and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

She said that the idea to recognise women came at a time when the global village was going through a process of expansion and transformation.

“This resulted in active population growth and widespread increase in radical and innovative thought and ideology,” she added.

Coburn Robinson said that the theme provides myriad opportunities to celebrate women in leadership who are poised to accelerate change in all aspects of the Jamaican society.           “Women’s advancement in leadership is a clear demonstration of the progress that has been made and what has been achieved when we dare to invest in women,” she added.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Leadership of women the focus of Int’l Women’s Day

Jamaica News

PR consultant and journalist Marcia Erskine has died

Jamaica News

Government continuing to engage JPS in fixing streetlights

More From

Lifestyle

Miss Kitty and hubby welcome baby girl

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Miss Kitty and her hubby after the media personality and attorney announced the birth of their child on Wednesday on her social media platform.
Sharin

Jamaica News

Body man booked after ‘3-gun find – including a rifle – at his home’

See also

A police team from the St Catherine South Police Division has charged 24-year-old Nicholas Hibbert, otherwise called ‘Bruk Foot’, an auto body repairman of First Avenue, Compound, Central Village, St

Jamaica News

Man hears car seen on road after leaving it at home, going overseas

A 27-year-old is facing housebreaking and larceny charges after a man who departed the island, leaving his house and motor vehicle securely locked, received news of the vehicle being on a mai

Jamaica News

Trelawny taxi driver accused of raping passenger in back seat

Twenty-three-year-old Romario Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Zebby’, a taxi operator of New Forest District in Duanvale, Trelawny, has been charged with rape following an incident in the parish a mont

Jamaica News

Woman in hospital after fatal stabbing of spouse during dispute

A man is dead and his common-law wife hospitalised under police guard following a domestic dispute in Mitchell Town, Clarendon on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old farm

Jamaica News

Man charged after 16-year-old girl murdered in bedroom

Several charges have been laid against a 23-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl at her home in Kingston two Saturdays ago.
He is Taje Squire of an Albion Avenue, Kingst

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols