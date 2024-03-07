Leadership of women the focus of Int’l Women’s Day Loop Jamaica

The importance of investing in the leadership of women and girls is the focus of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD). Celebrated each year on March 8, IWD has been observed by countries globally since the early 1900s.

The local theme for IWD is ‘Investing in Women and Girls in Leadership to Accelerate Gender Equality, Equity and Socio-economic Empowerment’. Speaking at the IWD commemorative church service on Sunday last at the Gregory Park Baptist Church in St Catherine, Principal Director, Bureau of Gender Affairs, Sharon Coburn Robinson, said that IWD provides a golden opportunity for the world to acknowledge and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

She said that the idea to recognise women came at a time when the global village was going through a process of expansion and transformation.

“This resulted in active population growth and widespread increase in radical and innovative thought and ideology,” she added.

Coburn Robinson said that the theme provides myriad opportunities to celebrate women in leadership who are poised to accelerate change in all aspects of the Jamaican society. “Women’s advancement in leadership is a clear demonstration of the progress that has been made and what has been achieved when we dare to invest in women,” she added.