Leading by example: Only fully vaxxed Labourites for JLP confab Sunday | Loop Jamaica

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) will on Sunday, November 28 stage its annual conference from 10 different locations across its four area councils, under strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

In fact, only a maximum of 50 vaccinated delegates will be allowed to participate at the “interactive digital” conference at each of the 10 locations.

“All attendees must be fully vaccinated, and each area council will be working with the local health authority in verifying vaccine status of all persons attending our conference.

“All relevant agencies have been engaged to ensure that the appropriate protocols are in place and are adhered to, in line with the DRMA [Disaster Risk Management Act] regulation,” Desmond McKenzie, chairman of the conference, announced during a press briefing in Trelawny on Thursday.

The main location of the conference will be at National Arena in the Corporate Area. The facility will be one of the four sites in Area Council One.

JLP Leader Andrew Holness and officers of the party will make their presentations from the National Arena.

Other locations in Area Council One are the Denham Town Community Centre in West Kingston, the Stony Hill Heart Academy in St Andrew West Rural, and the Papine High School in St Andrew East Rural.

The locations in Area Council Two will be Eltham High in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and Port Antonio High in Portland.

In Area Council Three, the locations for the conference will be the Denbigh Showground in Clarendon and Ocho Rios High in St Ann.

In Area Council Four, the conference will be broadcast from the Luana Bennett Banquet Hall in St Elizabeth, Boardwalk Business Centre in Negril, and the Montego Bay Community College in St James.

The conference will commence at 11 am and run until 3 pm. Delegates are being asked to be in their place by 10 am.

McKenzie said this year’s conference would bring a message of hope to the people of Jamaica.

“We will use our conference to show the country the steps we are taking and the steps that are being taken to build back from the onslaught of COVID-19,” said McKenzie.