Lee-Chin cuts NCB leave of absence short Loop Jamaica

Michael Lee-Chin has resumed duties as NCB Financial Group (NCBFG) chairman weeks earlier than scheduled.

Lee-Chin cut his three months’ leave of absence short and has returned to the helm of the organisation with NCBFG CEO Patrick Hylton and his deputy CEO Dennis Cohen out on leave, Loop News has been reliably informed.

When contacted by Loop News, Cohen, who also serves as CFO, said he “could not confirm” that he or Hylton are on leave.

NCBFG, in a release via the Jamaica Stock Exchange today, confirmed that Lee-Chin’s leave of absence has ended. It did not mention Hylton or Cohen.

“Mr Lee-Chin says he is pleased to advise that he has been able to attend to the matters that had occasioned the leave in less time than he had anticipated and is looking forward to continuing and deepening his involvement in leading the NCB Group as it moves to enhance value for all its stakeholders,” the release said.

Lee-Chin took a leave of absence from NCB in May to step into an executive role within his organisation in Canada temporarily. He had specified interests in two recent areas of focus – precision oncology and clean energy.

In the release Monday, NCB said Lee-Chin will resume active participation on the boards of NCBFG, National Commerical Bank and Guardian Holdings Limited.

The development comes on the heels of a Jamaica Observer report, with Lee-Chin expressing his unease with the lack of dividend payments.

“Firstly, I’m not happy. I am definitely not happy. And I am not just speaking for myself. I am speaking for all shareholders, including the pensioners. Certainly, we all depend on the income from dividends,” Lee-Chin was quoted as saying.

Lee-Chin expressed that the bank would see changes when he returns from leave.

NCB has not paid a dividend to its shareholders since May 2021 following a Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) directive in April 2020 that deposit-taking institutions suspend payouts to conserve capital and further enhance licensees’ lending and loss-absorption capacities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the BOJ dividend stipulation, Lee-Chin earned over US$30 million annually from dividend payments with the bank paying out $3.70 during the 2019 financial year.

The NCB Group chairman, also expressed that he was not pleased to be “selling his assets to meet his expenses.”

Lee-Chin, last month, sold 22,708,700 shares of NCB Financial Group for $1.54 billion in one of the largest market transactions in two years.