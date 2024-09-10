Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t anticipates reduction in electricity bills for September

Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs

BOJ lifts Paymaster suspension

Man shot and arrested following a housebreaking in Manchester

Guidelines for nomination day and by-election in NE St Ann

Captain C drops the ‘Real Deal’ on gun violence in Jamaica

Happy Grove High still ‘out of service’; principal hoping for next Mon

PNP spokesman urges ‘retention of’ vector control measures

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

PNP pledges to tackle fixed-term contracts, protect workers’ rights

Tuesday Sep 10

30°C
Business
Loop Business

1 hrs ago – Updated

Chairman of NCB Michael Lee-Chin (right) greets Andre Griffith, chief executive officer at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Westmoreland last week. 

Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman of NCB Financial Group, the parent company of Jamaica’s largest bank, has announced plans to not only replace existing automated teller machines (ATMs) but to significantly increase their presence across the island.

He was responding to a query about what NCB intends to do about ATMs that were taken out of service as a result of robberies and other security concerns.

“The plan is we need to make sure that all Jamaicans have access to financial services. So we are not just going to be replacing, we want to make sure that we blanket the country with ABMs because access to financial services is important,” Lee-Chin said. 

“But there are some challenges that we have to work through before….which we are now working through,” he added.

He was part of a team participating in  NCB’s Customer Blitz series in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland last week.

“The reason for being here today in Savanna-la-Mar and a group of us came down to Savanna-la-Mar with 50 of us and we are connecting with the community. And what does connecting with the community mean? It means meeting with the local government, speaking to the mayor, inspiring the mayor, giving the mayor a different perspective, collaborating to build a better Savanna-la-Mar,” Lee Chin explained. 

Related Articles

Business

August 10, 2024 12:09 AM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

“The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour” begins in Canada, US

Entertainment

Aaron Pierre is a star in the making. ‘Rebel Ridge’ shows you why

Jamaica News

Young student Zidane Anderson wants to become an animator

More From

Jamaica News

Stony Hill Fire Station honours fallen colleague Shahine Nelson

Firefighters at the Stony Hill Fire Station in St Andrew, on Monday morning, paid tribute to their colleague, Shahine Nelson, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash on Friday ni

Jamaica News

See also

PNP councillor caretaker in Trelawny dies

The People’s National Party’s (PNP’s) in Trelawny Northern was plunged into mourning following the death of  councillor caretaker for the Sherwood Content Division, Charles Wilson.
Wilson died

Jamaica News

Police-civilian relationship nowhere near all-time low – senior cop

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gary McKenzie, head of the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB), has disputed claims that the relationship between the police and civilians is at an a

Sport

17k fans flock National Stadium for Reggae Boyz Nations League opener

Over 17,000 spectators filled Jamaica’s National Stadium on Friday for the Reggae Boyz’s opening game of the 2024/2025 CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba, marking the highest attendance for a home g

Entertainment

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, “The Lion K

Jamaica News

Gun, ammo found during stop and search on Bay Farm Road; 4 men held

A Zastava 9mm pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized along Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, September 7.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols