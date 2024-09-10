Lee-Chin reveals plans to blanket the island with ATMs

Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman of NCB Financial Group, the parent company of Jamaica’s largest bank, has announced plans to not only replace existing automated teller machines (ATMs) but to significantly increase their presence across the island.

He was responding to a query about what NCB intends to do about ATMs that were taken out of service as a result of robberies and other security concerns.

“The plan is we need to make sure that all Jamaicans have access to financial services. So we are not just going to be replacing, we want to make sure that we blanket the country with ABMs because access to financial services is important,” Lee-Chin said.

“But there are some challenges that we have to work through before….which we are now working through,” he added.

He was part of a team participating in NCB’s Customer Blitz series in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland last week.

“The reason for being here today in Savanna-la-Mar and a group of us came down to Savanna-la-Mar with 50 of us and we are connecting with the community. And what does connecting with the community mean? It means meeting with the local government, speaking to the mayor, inspiring the mayor, giving the mayor a different perspective, collaborating to build a better Savanna-la-Mar,” Lee Chin explained.