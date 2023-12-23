Lee-Chin surprised by emotional twist in NCB’s Grant a Wish Initiative Loop Jamaica

In a heartwarming display of generosity, NCB’s annual Grant a Wish initiative touched the lives of 15 organisations and individuals, bringing joy and much-needed support during the festive season.

Through its NCB Foundation, the financial conglomerate pledged $15 million in providing donations of up to $1 million following an online campaign that garnered more than 6,000 votes.

The beneficiaries included an emotional Andrew Martin Miles, who surprised NCB group chairman Michael Lee-Chin when he revealed that he used to work for Lee-Chin’s mother, who operated a supermarket years ago.

“God will continue to bless you and the NCB Group”, Miles told Lee-Chin as he received a gift of $500,000 to help meet his medical bills.

Miles, a longstanding NCB customer and Justice of the Peace, revealed that he learned respect, customer service and how to treat the elderly from Lee-Chin’s mother, Gloria Chen.

“Sir, the seed of Gloria Chen still lives in you”, said Miles, who appealed to the NCB Foundation to assist him with his medical expenses, which exceeded $1 million.

Miles’ left foot was amputated last month after a massive blood clot was discovered there.

At the awards function at the NCB Wellness Centre in St Andrew, the beneficiaries receiving their gifts were chosen from more than 500 nominations in the categories of charitable organisations, community heroes, persons in need of medical assistance, persons with disabilities, and schools and technology.

Lee-Chin recalled his humble beginnings as the son of a single mother, who received opportunities and confidence to become one of Jamaica’s most successful businessmen.

“NCB has to be a vessel to uplift all those persons who were born in an era in which they were misfits”, Lee-Chin said.

Describing himself as “an inordinately blessed person,” Lee-Chin said NCB “started as a company with a heart” and has a “passion to uplift everybody for them to realise their aspirations”.

Other recipients of the award included HeavenSent Foundation. a charity that focuses on meeting the immediate and long-term needs of youth, the elderly and the physically challenged; Dane Warren, a final year medical student; Delroy Roach, who has faced the challenge of endured five strokes since 2017, and Zaley Mendez, a nine-year-old girl living with complex disabilities. They each received $1 million.