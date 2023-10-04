Lee-Chin welcomes Jamaica’s ‘Next Gen’ at first chairman’s mingle Loop Jamaica

From social development professionals and ‘tech-preneurs’, to lawyers and doctors, the former N.C.B. Foundation scholars and Nex Gen mentees all share a common thread – the trajectory of their lives has been enhanced by the largesse of the N.C.B. Foundation and the NCB Financial Group Chairman. Here they are gathered with the Hon. Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman of NCB Financial Group Limited (centre), Thalia Lyn, Chairperson of N.C.B. Foundation, and Simone Barnes, Acting Programmes Administrator.

‘Prosperitas cum caritate’ is a Latin phrase, which loosely translates to ‘doing well, by doing good’. This is not just a mantra by which Michael Lee-Chin, Chairman, NCB Financial Group Ltd. (NCBFG) lives but a lifelong commitment.

For as he said at his recently held mingle, “As you prosper, as you climb, never forget what helped you rise. It is your duty to send the elevator back down to the next generation.”

Many years later Lee-Chin has not lost sight of the fact that it was the support of the Jamaican government that allowed him to attain his first degree in Canada. As a result, he continues to pay it forward today.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the N.C.B. Foundation Scholarships and Grants programme and the Nex Gen mentorship programme, he hosted the inaugural Chairman’s Networking Mingle at the Atrium in Kingston.

