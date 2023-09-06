Lee strengthens into a Hurricane, likely to become extremely dangerous Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Lee strengthens into a Hurricane, likely to become extremely dangerous Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win of Women’s CPL

Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann

JLP eases tuition concerns of eight students through full scholarships

Lee strengthens into a Hurricane, likely to become extremely dangerous

GiftMe partners with global firm to offer ‘purposeful remittance’

Breakfast and Books: D&G Foundation sponsors schools

Government honours Sunshine Girls with generous cash awards

Messi and Bonmati lead list of Ballon d’Or nominees

Khadija Shaw nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or

Wednesday Sep 06

26?C
Caribbean News
Loop News

6 hrs ago

Hurricane Lee (Source: NHC)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Hurricane Lee has formed and is likely to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane by early Saturday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, however, interests in the northern Leeward Islands have been advised to monitor the progress of the system.

The US National Hurricane Center (US NHC) said at 5 pm AST (2100 UTC) Lee was located about 1,130 miles (1,815 km) east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed over the weekend.

Key messages for Hurricane Lee (Source: NHC)

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts.

Continued steady to rapid strengthening is forecast, and Lee is expected to become a major hurricane in a day or two. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ———————- SURF: Swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday, and reach the British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend.

These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Cyberattack reported at Financial Services Commission

CPL

Knight Riders keep final hopes alive with first win of Women’s CPL

Jamaica News

Musician believed to have drowned in St Ann

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best 10.92 to win in Switzerland

Oblique Seville and Natoya Goule-Toppin also secure wins

See also

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

Jamaica News

Jamaica-born US TV anchor Ruschell Boone dies at 48

Ruschell Boone, an award-winning reporter and anchor for New York City TV station NY1, has died after battling pancreatic cancer over the past year, the station announced Tuesday.
Boone, 48, died S

Entertainment

Ziddy drops ‘Caa Get Mi Out’

Local social media sensation Ziddy has returned to the spotlight with his latest release, “Caa Get Mi Out”, a reflection of his personal journey overcoming challenges and adversity.
“My latest song

Jamaica News

Triple murder in Spanish Town, St Catherine

Family members, believed to include a pregnant mother, the victims

Sport

Clayton leads Jamaican 1-2-3 in 400m hurdles at Xiamen Diamond League

Rushell Clayton led a Jamaican sweep of the podium in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Xiamen Diamond League as the premier one-day series returned to China for the first time in four years on Saturday

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols