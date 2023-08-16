Legal gun holder allegedly threatens woman, child Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Legal gun holder allegedly threatens woman, child Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Seventh chainsaw title for Llewellyn Rodney at Denbigh Show

US man dies after car collides with ambulance in St Ann

Tufton ready to take action against relatives of social patients but..

Shenseea strikes ‘gold’ in the US

Legal gun holder allegedly threatens woman, child

Poll: Are the new toll rates too high?

From city lights to coastal charms: A look at Ja’s property prospects

#BudapestQuest: World Championships 2023 preview: Triple jump

Celebrate Immaculate Conception: Hall of Fame nominations now open

#BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – VCB 100m gold in 2007

Wednesday Aug 16

24?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 51-year-old businessman from Glengoffe, St Catherine, has been charged with several breaches of the Firearms Act, following an incident involving a woman and child in Mispach in the parish last week.

Reports from the Linstead police are that between August 11 and August 12, the man, who the police disclosed is a licensed firearm holder, had a dispute with the complainant.

Allegations are that during the fracas, the businessman reportedly used his firearm to threaten her and her 10-year-old son.

The businessman also allegedly damaged the complainant’s Toyota Corolla motor car.

The police were summoned and he was arrested.

The 51-year-old man has since been charged with assault at common law, using a firearm to commit a felony, unauthorised use of a firearm and malicious destruction of property.

The businessman’s court date is yet to be finalised.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Seventh chainsaw title for Llewellyn Rodney at Denbigh Show

Jamaica News

US man dies after car collides with ambulance in St Ann

Jamaica News

Tufton ready to take action against relatives of social patients but..

More From

Budapest Quest

Did you know World Champs were initially held every 4 years?

Loop Sports presents daily facts about the World Athletics Championships. The 19th edition is scheduled to take place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27.
The World Athletics

Jamaica News

‘You can wear jacket and tie or pajamas and manage your farm’

See also

Young man says farming is not dirty work, engineers smart irrigation system

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: 10 times Jamaicans wowed at World Champs

Jamaica’s track and field athletes have for decades been ranked among the best in the world.
With a population of fewer than three million people, Jamaica has, over the past two decades, chalked up

Budapest Quest

Did you know that Fraser-Pryce has won five 100m World Champs titles?

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the only woman to win the 100m at the World Athletics Championships on five occasions.
The ‘Pocket Rocket’ as she is affectionately called won her first title i

Jamaica News

Cops chase carpenter caught with hand through bedroom window

… to face court for burglary

Jamaica News

‘Stop protecting your criminal sons,’ politician urges mothers

Falmouth mayor calls on Jamaicans to desist from aiding and abetting criminal relatives

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols