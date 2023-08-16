Legal gun holder allegedly threatens woman, child Loop Jamaica

A 51-year-old businessman from Glengoffe, St Catherine, has been charged with several breaches of the Firearms Act, following an incident involving a woman and child in Mispach in the parish last week.

Reports from the Linstead police are that between August 11 and August 12, the man, who the police disclosed is a licensed firearm holder, had a dispute with the complainant.

Allegations are that during the fracas, the businessman reportedly used his firearm to threaten her and her 10-year-old son.

The businessman also allegedly damaged the complainant’s Toyota Corolla motor car.

The police were summoned and he was arrested.

The 51-year-old man has since been charged with assault at common law, using a firearm to commit a felony, unauthorised use of a firearm and malicious destruction of property.

The businessman’s court date is yet to be finalised.