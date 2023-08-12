Legal woes mount for PNP’s Campbell as more lawsuits surface Loop Jamaica

The legal woes are mounting for the General Secretary of the People’s National Party (PNP), Dr Dayton Campbell, who was on Friday warned by two more members of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) that they will be suing him for defamation unless he agrees to pay them millions of dollars to settle the matter.

The warning was issued by the law firm Alexander Williams and Company on behalf of the Member of Parliament (MP) for St Thomas Western, James Robertson and former MP for St Ann North Western, Othneil Lawrence.

This follows the lawsuit filed in the civil division of the Supreme Court a week earlier by Western Portland MP, Government Minister Daryl Vaz. While Campbell has two weeks to respond to the Vaz suit after he is served with documents, he was given just 24 hours to respond to the letters written on behalf of Robertson and Lawrence and which are dated August 11.

The three men contend that statements made by Campbell at a PNP constituency meeting in Northern Clarendon in late July, defamed them.

The lawyers for Robertson and Lawrence have demanded a retraction and apology and that Campbell agree to settle in the amounts of $20 million and $15 million respectively, to avoid a lawsuit.

Loop News has reached out to Campbell to ascertain whether he has responded to the demands but we are yet to hear back from him.

According to the letter from the law firm, the statements made by Campbell in relation to Lawrence were “false, malicious, and defamatory”. It said the statements “caused irreparable harm to our client’s character”.

Said the statement: “Our client has built up an enviable reputation over the years as a leading civil servant in Jamaica and business professional. Our client has served as Member of Parliament of North West St Ann as well as minister of state in the Ministry of Transport and Works. He has had memberships on several parliamentary committees and sat on various boards of government. Our client also has an established reputation in the business community as an entrepreneur for several entities”.

Continuing, it said: “He, therefore, has had and continues to maintain an enviable reputation in the financial and business sectors. As a participant in the Jamaican political and business space, it is of utmost importance that our client maintains a character of high public standing and his integrity above reproach.”

The law firm said Campbell’s statements have caused “much embarrassment and distress,” to Lawrence, serving to “lower the esteem of our client within the public’s eyes”.

“Given the foregoing, our client has a strong claim for damages against you (Campbell) for defamation”.

The lawyers are demanding a public apology from the PNP general secretary to be broadcast over the public, traditional and social media and damages of $15 million plus initial legal costs of $250,000.

“Failure to comply within 24 hours to issue a public apology in terms to be agreed and to agree payment will result in our filing of a claim in the Supreme Court of Jamaica on our client’s behalf against you without any further reference to you,” the lawyers told Campbell.

In a similarly worded letter, the law firm has demanded a retraction and apology on Robertson’s behalf as well as compensation of $20 million to avoid a lawsuit in addition to paying the legal fees of the MP, who is a former government minister.

It said Campbell’s statement was “false, malicious and defamatory” and has caused irreparable harm to Robertson’s character.

It said further that Robertson has built up an “enviable reputation” over the years as a business professional and that he has continued to maintain this with all financial institutions and international businesses and his family, friends and colleagues have been outraged and concerned.

The letter noted that Campbell spoke at a “massive gathering” and was live-streamed “to thousands of individuals both locally and internationally”. This, the law firm said has caused much “embarrassment and distress” to Robertson, who has been the deputy leader of the JLP for 20 years and who has been MP for more than 20 years.

“We, therefore, demand that you immediately withdraw your statement and issue a public apology to be broadcasted over the said public media outlets which will be acceptable to our client. You are also to pay him damages as well as legal costs incurred by him to date, the sum total of which we will make known to you. Failure to comply within 24 hours to issue a public apology in the terms as set out will result in our filing of a claim in the Supreme Court of Jamaica,” the law firm added.

In his lawsuit against Campbell, Vaz, who is also the minister of science, energy, telecommunications and transport charged that Campbell’s statements were “meant to convey or imply” that he “had engaged in criminal conduct” and had “committed an offence”.

Vaz is seeking damages for defamation; exemplary and aggravated damages; interest; an injunction barring Campbell from repeating the allegations; costs and “such further and/or other relief” the court deems just.