Legendary reggae bassist Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett has died Loop Jamaica

Legendary reggae bassist, Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett has died.

The 77-year-old, who played for reggae superstar Bob Marley and the Wailers as well as Burning Spear and Augustus Pablo, made his transition on Saturday morning, according to his son, Aston Barrett Jr.

The younger Barrett made the announcement on Instagram today, sharing that his father passed away following “a long medical battle”. He did not disclose the nature of his illness.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we share the news of the passing of our beloved Aston ‘Familyman’ Barrett after a long medical battle,” Barrett Jr wrote on his official page.

“This morning, the world lost not just an iconic musician and the backbone of The Wailers but a remarkable human being whose legacy is as immense as his talent. Our family is asking for privacy during this challenging time, as words cannot express our profound loss,” Barrett Jr said.

He highlighted that his father received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Bass Player Magazine in 2012 and was, in 2020, selected as the number one bassist by the staff of Bass Player Magazine, in their ranking of “20 legendary players who shaped the sound of electric bass”.

In 2021, he was honoured with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in the National Honours and Awards on Jamaica’s 59th Anniversary of Independence.

“He was a man of few words, but his words carried wisdom, kindness, and love. His bass lines were not just the foundation of The Wailers’ music but the heartbeat of a genre that has touched hearts around the globe,” his son wrote on Instagram.

He added: “Let us remember Familyman for the legend he was and the incredible memories he has given us. In his own words, ‘The older the moon, the brighter it shines,’ a reminder of the enduring light he shared with us all, shining brighter with each passing day.”