Leicester move off the bottom of EPL after Palace draw Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Leicester move off the bottom of EPL after Palace draw

Leicester City’s James Maddison goes to ground and is booked for a dive during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, Saturday Oct. 15, 2022. (Tim Goode/PA via AP).

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester missed the chance to climb out of the English Premier League’s (EPL) bottom three with a 0-0 draw at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

But a point was enough to move them off the bottom ahead of Nottingham Forest on goal difference — even if only temporarily.

In the day’s early kick-off at the King Power Stadium, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers knew it was a chance to lift his team out of the relegation zone with a win. And with Wolverhampton and Forest meeting on Saturday as well, it was an opportunity to capitalize on their closest rivals going head-to-head.

The result means Leicester could still end the day back at the bottom of the table to keep the pressure on Rodgers.

“The modern game, if you are not winning, it opens you up to criticism and I accept that,” he told BT Sport. “The players are fighting and running and giving everything.

“I always felt after the summer market we would have to fight our way through the season, but the players are doing that and hopefully we will get better results as the season goes on.”

