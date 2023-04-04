Leicester’s slump continues with 2-1 loss to Aston Villa Loop Jamaica

Melton Williams

3 hrs ago

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, right, scores his side’s first goal of the game, during the English Premier League football match against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England, Tuesday April 4, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP).

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester slipped to 19th place in the Premier League after conceding another late goal in a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday in the club’s first game since the departure of manager Brendan Rodgers.

It was a similar story to Saturday’s defeat at Crystal Palace when Leicester lost by the same scoreline after an injury-time goal, which led to the club parting ways with Rodgers as it tries to avoid relegation.

Leicester seemed to be heading for a draw after Harvey Barnes’ sublime goal cancelled out Ollie Watkins’ opener. But the game turned in the 70th minute as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent off for two quick yellow cards, and Villa’s Bertrand Traore then came off the bench to score the winner in the 87th.

Leicester had an injury-time penalty overturned by VAR after referee Graham Scott had originally pointed to the spot, with Villa being awarded a free kick instead for a foul.

The Foxes slumped to a seventh game without a win, while Villa earned a fifth win from six games to boost their chances of qualifying for European competition.

Watkins marked his 100th Premier League game with an eighth goal in 10 matches. Watkins has now scored in six straight away games — the first player to do so in the Premier League since former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in 2017.

