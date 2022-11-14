Leighton McKnight appointed executive-in-residence at MSBM Loop Jamaica

Leighton McKnight, former Territory Leader at PwC Jamaica, has been appointed Executive-in-Residence at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM), The University of the West Indies, Mona.

He is alumnus of UWI, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management Studies and the Emile Woolf College of Accounting in London where he completed studies for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

The executive-in-residence initiative was developed to advance the relationship between the business community and tertiary institutions.

McKnight will work with the MSBM to maximize its capacity by engaging in the following activities: procurement of endowments, fundraising, education-business sector partnership development, boosting the institution’s profile and garnering international support for programmes.

He will also assist with the establishment/maintenance of internship, mentorship and work/study programmes, deliver guest lectures and market the UWI to high school students.

McKnight has sat on the boards of several public and private sector entities and is currently the Chairman of the Independent Commission for the Judiciary. He is a former chairman of the Government of Jamaica (GOJ) Audit Commission, a former member of the Parliamentary Integrity Commission and he has served as Advisory Leader and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader for PwC in the Caribbean.

Renowned for his philanthropy and community service, McKnight was honoured by the Government of Jamaica with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class for Public Service, Philanthropy and Community Service in 2013.

He has also received several other awards including Distinguished Lieutenant Governor of Excellence issued by Kiwanis International in August 2010 and the ICAJ Distinguished Member Awardee in 2017 for sterling contribution to the accountancy profession and nation-building. He is presently a Trustee on the board of the Eastern Canada & the Caribbean District of Kiwanis International.