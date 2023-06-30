Leipzig sign F?bio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Leipzig sign F?bio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Major operation underway at Yahweh Religious Compound in St James

Leipzig sign F?bio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool

Curfew imposed in sections of Olympic Gardens

Jamaica can be ‘crash free’, says Vaz

Let’s Talk: How are you beating the heat?

4 smugglers, over 2,000 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Caribbean Sea

Minister Grange announces $10m boost for JAAA National Trials

Gov’t to set up ‘Jamaica House’ at World Championships in Budapest

Telroy Morgan appointed General Manager of Petrojam

Friday Jun 30

29?C
Loop Sports

42 minutes ago

Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool takes the ball downfield during the English League Cup football match against Derby County, at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England, on Nov. 9, 2022. Leipzig have signed F?bio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig signed F?bio Carvalho from Liverpool on a season-long loan Friday after the promising midfielder lacked game time in the Premier League.

Carvalho signed for Liverpool last year after scoring 10 goals for Fulham on the way to promotion from the second division.

Carvalho played 21 times for Liverpool in all competitions last season but his game time dried up in the second half of the season. He made only two brief Premier League substitute appearances after the new year and played once in the Champions League and once in the FA Cup.

“He will now continue his development and gain more experience in Germany with Leipzig,” Liverpool said.

He joins a Leipzig team which is looking to build on its strong form at the end of last season. The team recovered from a poor start to finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League.

The 20-year-old Carvalho was born in Portugal and grew up in London. He represented England up to under-18 level and has since played four times for Portugal’s under-21 team.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

June 14, 2023 03:04 PM

Sport

June 9, 2023 12:51 PM

Sport

June 8, 2023 03:06 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Jamaica News

Major operation underway at Yahweh Religious Compound in St James

Sport

Leipzig sign F?bio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool

More From

Sport

Jamaica defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in Gold Cup

Jamaica comfortably defeated Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match at CITYPARK in Saint Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.
Demarai Gray, who made his debut for Ja

See also

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Jamaica News

Changes coming for all 38 schools still on shift system

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams says the Ministry of Education and Youth is seriously focused on improving the infrastructure of public schools, with plans to formally remove 38 schools from the

Entertainment

Reggae Boyz ‘Choir’ gets stamp of approval from John Legend

You’ve probably seen a video clip of the Reggae Boyz singing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’, as captain Andre Blake plays the piano.
After all, the clip, shared by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)

Jamaica News

Teenager allegedly draws gun during school fight

The swift action of law enforcers from the Kingston Central police led to the apprehension of a 17-year-old male and the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition following an incident at

Jamaica News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

… suspect arrested one year later

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols