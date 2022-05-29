Lennox Hines was not employed to ITA | Loop Jamaica

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) has indicated that Lennox Hines, caretaker-councillor for the Southboro Division in St Catherine, who was shot dead in late afternoon traffic along Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew on Thursday, was not employed to the authority, as was stated in sections of the media.

In a release from the Ministry of Transport and Mining, the ITA said Hines was a driving instructor who worked closely with the ITA.

In the release, the authority expressed condolences to his family and friends “and all who have been affected, particularly the team at the Spanish Town Road Depot,” with which the now deceased man worked closely.

The ITA further wished a speedy recovery for the adult passenger in the vehicle that Hines was driving at the time of the incident, who also sustained gunshot wounds.

The two – Hines and his partner – were shot by men travelling on a motorbike while the politician’s vehicle was at a stoplight headed in the direction of the Portmore toll road. A third person who was in the vehicle – Hines’ child – was unharmed.