Leoda Bradshaw, three co-accused remanded re murder of child, mom

News Leoda Bradshaw (centre) leaving court. (Loop file photo)

Leoda Bradshaw, the US Navy petty officer who is charged in relation to the murder-for-hire plot that claimed the lives of 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, along with her three co-accused, are to have their cases further heard in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on October 8.

The date was set after the four appeared remotely in court for a plea and case management hearing on Thursday.

Sarayah was a daughter of Member of Parliament (MP) for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell.

The prosecution indicated to presiding High Court Judge, Justice Vinette Graham Allen, that it was not in a position to set a trial date, as additional documents, including a settled witness list, need to be uploaded to the defence.

The prosecution is to also upload the indictment with the charges on which it is to proceed to trial against the four accused who were all subsequently remanded in custody until October.

Bradshaw, who described herself as Paulwell’s wife, and with whom she shares a daughter, is accused of orchestrating the contract-styled killing of the mother and daughter.

Also charged with various offences relative to the overall crime are David Smith, the alleged triggerman; Bradshaw’s cousin, Roland Balfour; and Bjorn Black.

Bradshaw, however, is the only accused facing two counts of capital murder in the matter.

Little Sarayah and her mother were kidnapped from their Gilmour Drive, St Andrew home by individuals on September 9, 2023, then taken to Stony Hill, also in St Andrew, before being driven to East Kingston, where they were shot and killed and their bodies were burnt.

Bradshaw is the alleged mastermind behind the murder-for-hire plot. The murder contract was reportedly for $500,000, and Bradshaw allegedly made a down payment of $100,000.

Her cousin, Balfour, an assistant graphic designer of a Kingston address, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of conspiracy to kidnapping, and misprison of felon.

According to the prosecution, Balfour allegedly scouted Black and Smith, as well as two now convicted men – Richard Brown and Roshane Miller – to execute Bradshaw’s alleged plan.

It is further alleged that Black provided the firearm that was used in the grisly killing, and he accompanied the other men to the crime scene.

Brown was the reported driver who transported little Sarayah and Patterson to the area in East Kingston where they were murdered.

Following their shooting and the sending of the photograph of their bodies to Bradshaw’s cell phone by Smith, allegedly on her request, the bodies were burnt.

In November of 2023, Brown and Miller confessed to their roles in the murder-for-hire plot.

Brown was sentenced to 30 years behind bars on each of two counts of murder. The sentences are to run concurrently, and he must serve 20 years before being eligible for parole consideration.

The other convict, Roshane Miller, received a sentence of seven years and 10 months in prison for two counts of accessory before the fact to murder, among other offences.

Black was arrested in December of 2023 relative to unrelated gun offences. He was subsequently charged with eight criminal offences on January 12, 2024 that are all relative to the double murder.

He is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of conspiracy to murder, and two counts of conspiracy to kidnap.

Smith was served with a death penalty notice in March of last year by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).