Leon Bailey’s son and partner survive car accident | Loop Jamaica

Leon Bailey's son and partner survive car accident
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Leon Bailey’s son and partner survive car accident

Leon Bailey’s partner, Stephanie Hope, was involved in a car accident (PHOTO: Stephanie Hope, Instagram).

The partner of Jamaican international and Aston Villa star, Leon Bailey, Stephanie Hope, escaped with minor injuries after the Mercedes Benz motor car in which she was travelling along with the couple’s son Leo, overturned along a highway in Jamaica on Wednesday.

Hope said her son did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Following the accident Hope took to social media to post a picture of the car lying on its side and to report that persons in the car escaped with “a few bruises”.

Bailey was not in the car according to reports.

“Honestly not posting for sympathy but to say God is real. He spared our lives yesterday and I am forever grateful,” Hope posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

“I will never take it for granted. I will continue to sing about how awesome a God he is. We came out with a few bruises and my son came out with none. Thank God we are alive. This is our testimony. Be safe.”

