Leon Thomas cites slow voting in parts of Portmore Loop Jamaica

The People’s National Party’s (PNP) Leon Thomas, who is looking to retain his position as mayor of Portmore when the polls close this evening, said that from his observations, voting was slow in some parts of the dormitory community in the morning session.

Thomas, who cast his ballot at Greater Portmore High School in St Catherine, was accompanied to the polling station by his wife, two daughters, and nieces. He is being challenged by the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Markland Edwards and independent candidate Howard Hamilton.

Thomas cast his ballot at polling division 98 about 10:30 am, after which he spoke with reporters.

“Some of the people turned up, but because of the lines, some of them tuned back while indicating that they will return in the afternoon,” said Thomas.

He shared that he was told by the returning officer that the workers were taking their time to ensure that the ballots were torn properly to prevent damage.

Any damage could result in a ballot being rejected.

Thomas also said he got reports that some presiding officers had instructed persons turning up to vote that they had a choice of ballots – either the candidate for mayor or the candidate for councillor.

“I don’t think that is supposed to be done. I think they should offer them both ballots, and let the people decide and mark their ballots for who they want to mark for. Give the two ballots and let them decide,” he said.

As he has done in media interviews leading up to Election Day, Thomas again expressed that he was confident of retaining the mayor’s job.