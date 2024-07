The Ministry of Health & Wellness is advising members of the public that the risk of being infected with diseases such as Leptospirosis increases after the passage of heavy rainfall.

The public is therefore being advised to do the following:

Avoid swimming, wading, playing in waters that resulted from floodingAvoid food that could have been contaminated with animal urineWear protective clothing and footwear if you will be exposed to contaminated water and soil.