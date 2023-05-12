Leroy Cooper wins May Pen leg of Supreme Domino Master Series Loop Jamaica

Leroy Cooper emerged as the champion in the fourth leg of the inaugural Supreme Domino Master Series, held at Hotel Versalles in May Pen, Clarendon, on Sunday.

More than 150 domino players participated in the May Pen event.

Cooper displayed exceptional skills throughout the four rounds, proving his dominance and earning the coveted title along with a grand prize of $150,000. He also secured the distinction of being May Pen’s Community champion.

Taking second place was Oneil McKenzie, followed by Adene Higgins in third and Archilous Lennon in fourth.

“I feel elated. Since the second round, I had a strong sense that I would emerge as the champion today,” said Cooper. “The competition was intense, but I maintained focus and delivered my best performance. It brings me great joy to be recognized as the Supreme Domino Master of May Pen.”

The Supreme Domino Master Series has garnered significant attention in Jamaica, attracting a competitive crowd of over 200 participants at each community qualifier, all contending for the esteemed title of Supreme Domino Master.

Previous champions include David White in Portmore, Garfield Brissett in Spanish Town, and Gerry Gardner in Montego Bay.

Dwayne Tulloch, senior vice president of retail and customer operations at Supreme Ventures Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the series’ ongoing success.

“The competition has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we are thrilled to witness the growth and influence of the Supreme Domino Master Series on Jamaica’s domino culture,” Tulloch stated. “With each event, the series has expanded, drawing larger crowds, and familiar faces have emerged, following the journey from one community to the next.”

To participate in the tournament, individuals interested can purchase tickets from any of the 16 ticket outlets across the island, including Fontana Pharmacy branches, select Texaco service stations, Supreme Ventures retail centers, Pier One, and online at caribtix.com.

Tickets for the community qualifiers are priced at $1000 per person, while tickets for the finals will be available for $5000 per person.

The top 16 competitors from each community qualifier will automatically advance to the national championship, scheduled for June 4.

The grand finals’ champion will be awarded $1 million and the prestigious title of Jamaica’s National Domino Champion.