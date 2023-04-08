Lessons learnt in Jamaica helps sailor in US Navy Loop Jamaica

A Jamaican who joined the US Navy four years ago says he is grateful for the career and life experiences serving has afforded him.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Keano Samuels, who is from Westmoreland, supports versatile missions while serving at Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28.

Samuels serves as an aircrew survival equipmentman.

“I talked to a recruiter who described the Navy to me,” said Samuels. “It seemed like a great opportunity for personal development.”

Samuels attended Manning’s School and graduated in 2009. Skills and values similar to those he developed in Westmoreland led to success in the military.

“I learned to never take anything for granted and to always stay grounded,” said Samuels. “With hard work and God by your side, you can achieve anything.”

These lessons have helped Samuels while serving with the Navy.

Members of HSC 28 fly and maintain helicopters for the US Navy. Navy helicopters are able to perform many different missions, some of the most common operations include search and rescue, air assaults, medical evacuations, supply transport, and hunting submarines.

As a member of the Navy, Samuels is part of an organisation focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities, and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defence Strategy.

“We protect our nation at sea and keep the seas safe for ourselves, our allies and free trade,” said Samuels.

With 90 per cent of global commerce travelling by sea and access to the Internet relying on the security of undersea fibre optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasise that the prosperity of the US is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless, to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Samuels and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m proud to have received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal while serving as the only aircrew survival equipmentman on my first deployment,” said Samuels.

As Samuels and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving the United States in the Navy.

“Serving in the Navy has given me some amazing career and life experiences,” said Samuels. “It also allows me to give back to this country, which has given so much to me and my family.”

Samuels is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’m grateful to my best friend, Karon Coates, a Navy aviation boatswain’s mate who has been like a brother to me since I was growing up in Jamaica,” said Samuels. “We’ve been through so much together. I’m also grateful to my mentor, and my chief at HSC 28.”

“I’m in school right now, furthering my education at American Public University,” added Samuels.