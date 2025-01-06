‘Let’s Stop Pointing Fingers!’ Spice hits back at school tour critics

Queen of the dancehall Spice has taken to social media to address the controversy surrounding her recent 'Oh No' school tour, which was cancelled after some school boards and principals opted not to have the artiste visit their respective institutions following the intervention of some local church groups.

The church officials have been criticising Spice for staging the tour, citing her music for being too explicit for the school environment.

But Spice, who recognised that her music has featured explicit content, urged Jamaicans, including her critics, to work together to support the country's future leaders, instead of pointing fingers.

"Our country is not in a state to be divided; we all have our part. Let's stop pointing fingers and find out how we can work together to save our future leaders," she declared.

Spice, whose given name is Grace Hamilton, has not been performing at the schools she visited, including her alma mater, St Catherine High School. Instead, she gave motivational speeches, delivering messages about self-worth and making positive life choices.

Despite this route being taken by the 'Black Hypocrisy' singer, some educational stakeholders and members of the religious community have heavily criticised the singer and the tour initiative.

In a passionate Instagram post on Saturday, Spice defended her right to use her influence for good, citing her diverse music catalogue and her success as a businesswoman and entrepreneur.

"Jamaica, wake up. Together we stand, divided we fall. If you say my voice is an influence, why should I be stopped from using my influence to do good?" the entertainer asked.

"Yes, I sing explicit songs, but I also have a very diverse catalogue. If you choose to only know one hat from me then that's on you," Spice stated.

She said the school tour was not focused on her performances, but involved positive conversations with the students.

"I'm a successful businesswoman, an entrepreneur, real estate developer. I'm multi-faceted, a mother of two beautiful children.

"Even tho(ugh) I was never performing, society needs to know that adolescents are encouraged by success stories too. It takes a village. Our kids need encouragement, they need love, they need a number of things to grasp the knowledge from our teachers," the dancehall star argued.

"Whether you like me or not, if young girls look up to me, why can't I tell them to say no?" she asked further.

Spice reiterated that she should not be judged solely on her explicit songs, but rather on her entire body of work, which includes gospel music. She specifically mentioned her song ‘You Are Worthy’, which showcased her spiritual side.

The artiste took further aim at her critics, referencing Matthew Chapter 7 verse one, which warns against judging others.

"To the church, Matthew 7, 'Judge not that ye not be judged'. There's a recorded history of the type of people who Jesus used to carry out his messages. They thought David was just the dirty sheep boy, so they condemned him and cast him out and never expected that he was the one Jesus wanted to use...," the deejay wrote.

"While you're breaking apart the lyrics to my song #HellNo, please also break apart the lyrics to my gospel song #YouareWorthy," she told her detractors.

The post has sparked a lively debate, with many of Spice's fans coming to her defence.

While some critics continue to argue that her music is not suitable for young audiences, others in the society have praised her for attempting to use her platform to promote positive messages.

The post came a day after the entertainer met with Minister of Culture, Entertainment, Gender and Sports, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, and Minister of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, Dr Dana Morris Dixon, as well as other Government officials.

The artiste posted photographs from the meeting with the Government officials, and said issues relative to her school tour were discussed.

Olivia 'Babsy' Grange

"This year I decided to take a different approach. I went all the way to the top. I reached out to the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Entertainment and Culture, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, (and) immediately set up a meeting at her office to work through the dynamics of what was happening with my school tour," Spice told her fans.

She expressed her gratitude to Grange on social media, thanking her for being the voice of Jamaican music and culture.