Let’s Talk: Bus and taxi fare increase… your thoughts? Loop Jamaica

We are two days away from the new fare for bus and taxi operators that was announced this week.

In fact, the increase that will take effect on Sunday is to be followed by another increase in April 2024.

Related Article

The Loop News team knows Jamaicans, public passenger vehicle operators and commuters alike, have a lot to say on the matter, so we took to the streets of the Corporate Area to get some of their views.

For Let’s Talk this week, we asked: What are your thoughts on the bus and taxi fare increase?

Leave us a comment to join the conversation!