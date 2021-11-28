Let’s Talk: Due to inflation, what Xmas spending changes his year? | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s inflation continues to rise as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the economy significantly with higher prices on things like basic food items.

This is against the background of the Jamaican dollar sliding and the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) having to intervene several times to keep the currency relatively stable and prevent further shock to the economy.

Christmas is fast approaching and it is a period when Jamaicans usually spend on sprucing up their homes and surroundings, while also giving what they can to the less fortunate. A little extra is also usually spent on food items, with goodies such as Christmas cakes and hams.

This year, however, it will have to be seen if the usual Christmas spending will be done, as while inflation has been impactful, pay increases has generally been minimal if any at all, with some employees being even left jobless as a result of the pandemic.

Bearing all this in mind, a Loop New team of Marlon Reid and Job Nelson took to the streets of Half-Way Tree in St Andrew for this week’s Let’s Talk: With rising inflation, how will you adjust your Christmas spending this year?