Let’s Talk: Francis uninterested in a Thompson-Herah’s return Loop Jamaica

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the double-double Olympic sprint champion, has faced criticism for her departure from the MVP Track Club, according to recent poll findings by the Association of Media Professionals. The poll, conducted with a sample size of 2246 respondents from across the island, carries a margin of error of 2.5% and a confidence interval of 99%.

These findings emerge in the wake of a report published by Sportsmax.TV, where Stephen Francis, the esteemed coach of MVP Track Club, stated that the five-time Olympic gold medalist would not be welcomed back to the club. The Sportsmax.TV report surfaced two days after Thompson-Herah, who holds the second-fastest time in history with a Jamaican national record of 10.54 seconds, finished fifth in the 100m final at the Jamaica track and field trials. This performance, with a time of 11.06 seconds, raises doubts about her potential participation in the 100m event at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Since she departed from MVP in October 2021, Thompson-Herah’s career has experienced a decline. Despite her exceptional performances and record-breaking achievements at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which solidified her status as one of the greatest sprinters in history, questions have been raised regarding her motives and the potential consequences of leaving MVP Track Club shortly after her Olympic successes.

The poll results indicate that slightly over 43% of respondents believe Thompson-Herah should not have left the MVP training base. Around 40.97% of respondents expressed uncertainty, while just under 16% disagreed with the statement.

Given these developments, Loop News brought the issue to the street and asked people to weigh in.

The Loop News team posed the question: What are your thoughts on Stephen Francis closing the door on Elaine Thompson-Herah returning to MVP Track Club?

Video shot and edited by Ramon Lindsay.