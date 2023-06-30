Let’s Talk: How are you beating the heat? Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Let’s Talk: How are you beating the heat? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Google set to remove news links in Canada over online news law

Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Major operation underway at Yahweh Religious Compound in St James

Leipzig sign F?bio Carvalho on a season-long loan from Liverpool

Curfew imposed in sections of Olympic Gardens

Jamaica can be ‘crash free’, says Vaz

Let’s Talk: How are you beating the heat?

4 smugglers, over 2,000 pounds of cocaine intercepted in Caribbean Sea

Minister Grange announces $10m boost for JAAA National Trials

Gov’t to set up ‘Jamaica House’ at World Championships in Budapest

Friday Jun 30

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Let’s Talk – How Do You Plan To Stay Cool This Summer. Mp4

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Summer might not have officially started until last week, but the heat has been in full effect in some parts of Jamaica and around the world since May. In some countries, governments have taken measures to protect the vulnerable.

In fact, Jamaica is currently experiencing a heat season that is typically between May and October each year.

As Jamaicans seemingly find ways to stay cool in the sweltering heat, the country recorded its highest-ever demand for electricity on June 14, according to the Jamaica Public Service.

There have also been warnings that this summer is going to be a scorcher, and already persons have been cautioned to take the necessary precautions as excessive heat stress is harmful to health and is potentially fatal.

So, the Loop News team braved the early summer heat to ask people in the Corporate Area: “How do you plan to stay cool this summer?”

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Google set to remove news links in Canada over online news law

Sport

Mexico beat Haiti 3-1 to reach Gold Cup quarterfinals

Jamaica News

Major operation underway at Yahweh Religious Compound in St James

More From

Sport

Jamaica defeat Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in Gold Cup

Jamaica comfortably defeated Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago 4-1 in a Concacaf Gold Cup Group A match at CITYPARK in Saint Louis, Missouri on Wednesday.
Demarai Gray, who made his debut for Ja

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

See also

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Jamaica News

Changes coming for all 38 schools still on shift system

Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams says the Ministry of Education and Youth is seriously focused on improving the infrastructure of public schools, with plans to formally remove 38 schools from the

Entertainment

Reggae Boyz ‘Choir’ gets stamp of approval from John Legend

You’ve probably seen a video clip of the Reggae Boyz singing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’, as captain Andre Blake plays the piano.
After all, the clip, shared by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)

Jamaica News

Teenager allegedly draws gun during school fight

The swift action of law enforcers from the Kingston Central police led to the apprehension of a 17-year-old male and the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition following an incident at

Jamaica News

DEADLY CHARTER: Ambushed, shot and killed

… suspect arrested one year later

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols