Let’s Talk: How are you beating the heat? Loop Jamaica

Summer might not have officially started until last week, but the heat has been in full effect in some parts of Jamaica and around the world since May. In some countries, governments have taken measures to protect the vulnerable.

In fact, Jamaica is currently experiencing a heat season that is typically between May and October each year.

As Jamaicans seemingly find ways to stay cool in the sweltering heat, the country recorded its highest-ever demand for electricity on June 14, according to the Jamaica Public Service.

There have also been warnings that this summer is going to be a scorcher, and already persons have been cautioned to take the necessary precautions as excessive heat stress is harmful to health and is potentially fatal.

So, the Loop News team braved the early summer heat to ask people in the Corporate Area: “How do you plan to stay cool this summer?”