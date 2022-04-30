LET’S TALK: How should seized cash forfeited to the State be used? | Loop Jamaica

A massive cash seizure by the security forces at a house in Coral Gardens, St James on Tuesday, and the arrest of two people in the ongoing investigation got tongues wagging in Jamaica this week.

The official word about the total amount seized in the operation came on Friday, three days after the seizure. The police said US$3.8 million and CAD$30,000, or a sum of nearly J$600 million, were seized in the St James operation.

Money seized by the police is held pending the outcome of any investigation surrounding it. If no one claims legitimate ownership of the funds, under the Proceeds of Crime Act, the security forces, including the Financial Investigations Division (FID), apply through the court for the money to be forfeited to the State.

From February 9-12, 2022 FID successfully forfeited approximately J$620,000, US$14,400 and CAD$11,000 from four people in Hanover and St James.

In commenting then, FID’s Principal Director Keith Darien said, “Our function at the FID is to remove the benefit from crime. Wherever we gather evidence of a lifestyle being financed by criminal activities and ill-gotten gains, the FID will pursue the matter in the courts and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

The latest seizure of cash by the police has spurred a debate, so Loop News wanted to get the views of Jamaicans and took to the streets of New Kingston on Friday for Let’s Talk: How should money seized by the police and forfeited to the State be used?