LET’S TALK: How should soldiers react when confronted by citizens? | Loop Jamaica

Two videos made the rounds this week on social media, adding to those before, which show members of the security forces in various confrontations with citizens while executing their duties.

These two videos, however, have caused a furore among Jamaicans as members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) reacted to the citizens in ways that some deem inappropriate.

In one video, the soldier after using his rifle to push a woman who was standing in his space, then swung the weapon, hitting a man several times. In the other video, another soldier again used a rifle to push a reported pregnant woman from his space and upon her insistence to return to him, he kicked her.

The hierarchy of the JDF issued statements that the actions of the soldiers in both incidents will be investigated, while human rights Jamaicans For Justice (JFJ) called the scenarios in the videos troubling.

Social media were also abuzz with comments for and against the actions of the soldiers with some seeking to justify their actions, while others were in condemnation.

Loop News wanted to get the pulse of the citizens on the streets and journeyed to White Horses and Albion, both in St Thomas for this week’s Let’s Talk: How should the security forces react when confronted by citizens?