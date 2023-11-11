Let’s Talk: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem? Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Let’s Talk: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem? Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Man United’s Christian Eriksen injured in EPL game against Luton

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 to climb into 2nd place in Premier League

WATCH: Dramatic rescue of injured as 2 trucks crash in St Elizabeth

Sri Lanka sports minister says ICC suspension of cricket board illegal

Tottenham allow stoppage-time goals in 2-1 loss to Wolves in EPL

LIVES AT RISK: Dental clampdown as fake offices on the rise

Let’s Talk: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem?

Marsh powers Australia to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh at Cricket WC

Sunshine Girls’ thrilling start at Fast5 derailed by South Africa

Curfew imposed in sections of Dunkirk following flare-up of violence

Saturday Nov 11

32°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

Let’s Talk: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem? (Video Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

This week, Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, the People’s National Party’s Lothan Cousins, called for the resumption of hanging on the heels of two schoolboys being killed in a triple murder in St James.

The killing of the boys—seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcolive Smith—also led to widespread condemnation as they were murdered while on their way home from school in a taxi that was shot up.

Since the gun attack, too, a state of public emergency has been declared for the parish of St James.

Related Article

There is now question about it, Jamaica needs a solution to stem the bloodletting.

So, amid the renewed call for hanging to resume, the Loop News team took to the streets of the Corporate Area for this week’s Let’s Talk and asked: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem?

Check out what people had to say and join the conversation by sharing your take in the comments section.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Man United’s Christian Eriksen injured in EPL game against Luton

Sport

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 to climb into 2nd place in Premier League

Jamaica News

WATCH: Dramatic rescue of injured as 2 trucks crash in St Elizabeth

More From

Lifestyle

Miss Kitty announces her pregnancy in style with hubby 

Popular media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton-Wilkinson and her husband, King’s Counsel Ian Wilkinson are expecting their first child together. 
The newly-weds made the big reveal on C

Sport

See also

Sunshine Girls stun Australia in Fast5 World Series opener

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls used their final-quarter power play to score a shocking 38-36 victory against defending champions Australia in the opening game of the 2023 Fast5 World Series at the Wolfbrook

Sport

Broadbell appointed Visa brand ambassador ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

Rasheed Broadbell, the 2022 Commonwealth Games 110m hurdles champion, has become a global brand ambassador for Visa ahead of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Visa, the worldwide payment techn

Entertainment

3 previous Grammy winners among Best Reggae Album nominees

… Beenie Man, Buju Banton, Burning Spear make the cut

Jamaica News

One person arrested as bomb threat probe intensifies – JCF

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey has revealed that one person has been taken into custody as investigations into a series of bomb threats targeting mainly schools across the country, intensif

Sport

Marsh powers Australia to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh at Cricket WC

Mitchell Marsh recorded his career-best score as Australia beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.
Marsh reached 177 not out off 132 balls as Australia regi

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols