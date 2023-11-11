Let’s Talk: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem? Loop Jamaica

This week, Member of Parliament for Clarendon South Western, the People’s National Party’s Lothan Cousins, called for the resumption of hanging on the heels of two schoolboys being killed in a triple murder in St James.

The killing of the boys—seven-year-old Justin Perry and nine-year-old Nahcolive Smith—also led to widespread condemnation as they were murdered while on their way home from school in a taxi that was shot up.

Since the gun attack, too, a state of public emergency has been declared for the parish of St James.

Related Article

There is now question about it, Jamaica needs a solution to stem the bloodletting.

So, amid the renewed call for hanging to resume, the Loop News team took to the streets of the Corporate Area for this week’s Let’s Talk and asked: Is hanging the answer to Jamaica’s crime problem?

Check out what people had to say and join the conversation by sharing your take in the comments section.