·6 min read
Let’s Talk: Is NHT fulfilling the needs of the population? | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
The National Housing Trust (NHT) has been in the spotlight over the last week after the prices for the apartments at its Ruthven Towers development were disclosed.

There has been widespread public backlash, with many arguing that the prices were out of the reach of the majority of Jamaicans. The price for a one-bedroom apartment at the lower end is $27.7 million, and it goes up to $38.7 million for a two-bedroom unit.

Many Jamaicans believe that this project is catering to the needs of those in the higher end of the housing market and that the NHT should stick to providing houses for those at the lower end of the population. The higher-end, they opined, is already being serviced through the open market and private developers.

Amid the talks about NHT and its mandate to provide housing stock for Jamaicans, Loop News took to the streets of New Kingston on Friday to ask: How successful has the NHT been at fulfilling the needs of the population?

Video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid.

