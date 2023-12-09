Let’s Talk: JUTC bus fare cut… taxi operators share their views Loop Jamaica

With three weeks to go until commuters are able to access cheaper fares while using Jamaica Urban Transit Company buses, taxi operators in the Corporate Area are weighing in ahead of the price drop.

“Ginnalship,” is how one taxi operator described it.

Last month, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced that adult passengers would benefit from a 30 per cent reduction in their $100 fare to $70 as of January 1, 2024, and students will see their $30 fare reduced by $5 to $25.

Pensioners, too, will see their fare reduced by 25 per cent from $40 to $30. A further decrease is also set for April 2024.

The move was influenced by a need to keep inflation in check, as the Bank of Jamaica advised that the 19 per cent increase in fares granted to operators of public passenger vehicles (PPVs) in October would result in an increase in the inflation rate.

A sticky situation, right?

With a fare increase being granted to some and a fare drop for others, the Loop News team took to the streets of the Corporate Area this week to get the views of those who granted the fare increase.

The reactions were mixed. Check out this week’s Let’s Talk, shot and edited by Marlon Reid, to hear what taxi operators had to say on the topic.